Woman arrested in North York distraction theft

Toronto Police say they arrested a woman in connection to a distraction theft investigation.

Police say the incident occurred on July 27 around 6 p.m. in the Lawrence Avenue West and Black Creek Drive area

Investigators allege that the suspect operated as part of a criminal organization that worked together to commit a number of distraction thefts in Toronto.

Officers also allege the suspect targeted the elderly and vulnerable and stole a quantity of valuable jewelry.

Florentina Alexandru, 44, of Toronto, has been arrested and charged with theft over $5000 and participating in a criminal organization.

Alexandru was scheduled to appear in court on Thursday.