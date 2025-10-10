Woman arrested in North York distraction theft

A Toronto Police Service shoulder badge is seen in this undated photo. CITYNEWS

By Joseph Ryan

Posted October 10, 2025 5:44 pm.

Toronto Police say they arrested a woman in connection to a distraction theft investigation.

Police say the incident occurred on July 27 around 6 p.m. in the Lawrence Avenue West and Black Creek Drive area

Investigators allege that the suspect operated as part of a criminal organization that worked together to commit a number of distraction thefts in Toronto.

Officers also allege the suspect targeted the elderly and vulnerable and stole a quantity of valuable jewelry.

Florentina Alexandru, 44, of Toronto, has been arrested and charged with theft over $5000 and participating in a criminal organization.

Alexandru was scheduled to appear in court on Thursday.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Vaughan jewellery store target of attempted robbery for a second time this week

A jewellery store in Vaughan has become the target of two attempted robberies in recent days, according to York Regional Police. Authorities were called to Finch Centre Jewellers near Colossus Drive...

3h ago

8 men charged with stealing credit cards, gift cards and cheques from mailboxes

A months-long police investigation into stolen mail from Halton and Peel Region has ended with the arrest of eight men who are facing hundreds of charges and potential deportation. Authorities say they...

2h ago

Remains found in Pickering confirmed to be human, autopsy set to be performed

Durham police say remains found in Pickering on Monday morning have been confirmed to be human. The remains were discovered in the area of William Jackson Drive and Taunton Road West, near Brock Road. Investigators...

1h ago

Man arrested in connection to 2 shooting incidents in downtown Toronto

A man has been charged in connection to two shooting incidents in downtown Toronto that happened last month. Toronto police were called to the area of Wellesley Street East and Sherbourne Street on...

40m ago

Top Stories

Vaughan jewellery store target of attempted robbery for a second time this week

A jewellery store in Vaughan has become the target of two attempted robberies in recent days, according to York Regional Police. Authorities were called to Finch Centre Jewellers near Colossus Drive...

3h ago

8 men charged with stealing credit cards, gift cards and cheques from mailboxes

A months-long police investigation into stolen mail from Halton and Peel Region has ended with the arrest of eight men who are facing hundreds of charges and potential deportation. Authorities say they...

2h ago

Remains found in Pickering confirmed to be human, autopsy set to be performed

Durham police say remains found in Pickering on Monday morning have been confirmed to be human. The remains were discovered in the area of William Jackson Drive and Taunton Road West, near Brock Road. Investigators...

1h ago

Man arrested in connection to 2 shooting incidents in downtown Toronto

A man has been charged in connection to two shooting incidents in downtown Toronto that happened last month. Toronto police were called to the area of Wellesley Street East and Sherbourne Street on...

40m ago

Most Watched Today

2:07
Canada Post union moves to nationwide rotating strikes

The Canada Post workers' union announced it will be switching to nationwide rotating strikes to get parcels moving amid contract negotiations.

8h ago

2:42
Cloudy Friday with cold morning temperatures

The GTA will wake up to a chilly Friday morning, but temperatures are expected to rebound into the afternoon with a mix of sun and clouds throughout the day.

22h ago

2:17
Ford government to restore lane of traffic to stretch of Bloor street, will keep bike lanes

The Ford government has announced it is adding a lane of vehicular traffic back to a stretch of Bloor street, while keeping bike lanes. Tina Yazdani with the compromise that came as a surprise to cyclists.

23h ago

2:12
Sikh student barred from Durham College convocation over religious symbol

A Durham College student says he was stopped from attending his convocation because of his kirpan — a sacred Sikh symbol. The college points to its inclusion policy, while advocates call the incident unacceptable. Brandon Rowe reports.
1:52
Ford government to restore singular lane of traffic on Bloor St. W

The Ford government announced it will be restoring a singular lane of traffic on Bloor Street West in Etobicoke amid the premier's clash with the city to remove bike lanes.
More Videos