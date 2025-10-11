Indigenous activist who was on Gaza-bound flotilla is returning to Canada

TORONTO — Indigenous rights activist Mskwaasin Agnew is anticipated to land today in Toronto after being part of a flotilla attempting to bring aid to Gaza.

Agnew, a Cree and Dene woman and member of Salt River First Nation, is among six Canadians who were aboard the vessel “Conscience,” which was intercepted by Israeli military forces earlier this week.

Gur Tsabar, speaking on behalf of six Canadians who were aboard “Conscience,” confirmed Agnew is expected to land today at the Toronto’s Pearson International Airport at around 4 p.m.

Khurram Musti Khan, from Milton, Ont., is anticipated to land at the same airport from Istanbul on Sunday evening.

Though Nimâ Machouf was released and deported to Istanbul, Tsabar said it’s not yet known when she could land in Canada.

He said Newfoundlanders Sadie Mees, Nikita Stapleton and Devoney Ellis are still detained in Israel but are expected to be deported to Jordan on Sunday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 11, 2025.

The Canadian Press