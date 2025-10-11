Lakeshore West track work delayed again to accommodate Blue Jays ALCS home games

Lakeshore West GO Train. Photo: GO Transit.

By Joseph Ryan

Posted October 11, 2025 8:51 pm.

Last Updated October 11, 2025 8:55 pm.

As the Toronto Blue Jays kick off their ALCS Home Games 1 and 2, Metrolinx says it will delay track work along the Lakeshore West line to accommodate commuters travelling to and from the games.

In a statement released Saturday, the agency confirmed that weekend GO train and bus services will operate as scheduled.

“Metrolinx is once again deferring major track work on the Lakeshore West Line to help customers get to and from the games. Weekend GO train and bus service will run as scheduled,” the statement read.

Officials are advising commuters that GO service on Monday will run on a Saturday schedule for thanksgiving.

How to watch the Blue Jays on Sunday

The Blue Jays will host the Seattle Mariners in Game 1 on Sunday at 8:08 p.m. ET/ 5:08 p.m. PT. The game will be available on Sportsnet and Sportsnet+.

