Male pedestrian killed in Mississauga collision 

Peel paramedic ambulance is seen in this undated photo. CITYNEWS

By Denio Lourenco

Posted October 11, 2025 9:13 am.

A pedestrian has died after being struck by an SUV in Mississauga late Friday evening, authorities say.

According to Peel Regional Police (PRP), a man in his 60s was walking at a mid-block pedestrian crossing in the Meadowvale area, when he was struck by a driver in a white Nissan who was driving southbound on Mississauga Road from the 407.

“The driver remained on scene and tried to render aid,” PRP wrote in a statement. “There is no indication of charges at this point.”

Officers say the pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

An investigation is ongoing.

Top Stories

Mail, parcel delivery to resume as postal union begins rotating strikes this morning

Mail and parcel delivery are set to resume on a limited basis in the coming week as Canada Post workers switch to rotating strikes this morning. The Canadian Union of Postal Workers says rotating strikes...

3h ago

'Money out of our pocket:' Ontario pick-your-own farms seeing surge in apple thefts this year

While some Ontario farms have seen hundreds of pounds of apples being stolen, other small businesses have had to beef up protections.

1h ago

Leave a message for the Blue Jays and win one of 500 free tickets to ALCS from Rogers

Rogers is, once again, giving away 500 free tickets for every Blue Jays home game at the Rogers Centre during the American League Championship Series.   At Union Station today, a Rogers dugout...

3h ago

Stolen vehicle involved in fiery Scarborough collision, police search for driver

Toronto police say a stolen vehicle was involved in fiery two-vehicle collision in Scarborough. The crash occurred in the Military Trail and Neilson Road area around 8:43 p.m. on Friday. One person...

10h ago

