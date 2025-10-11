Male pedestrian killed in Mississauga collision 

A pedestrian has died after being struck by an SUV in Mississauga late Friday evening, authorities say.

According to Peel Regional Police (PRP), a man in his 60s was walking at a mid-block pedestrian crossing in the Meadowvale area, when he was struck by a driver in a white Nissan who was driving southbound on Mississauga Road from the 407.

“The driver remained on scene and tried to render aid,” PRP wrote in a statement. “There is no indication of charges at this point.”

Officers say the pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

An investigation is ongoing.