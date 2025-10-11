Police investigating smash-and-grab robbery at Dufferin Mall

Toronto police are investigating a smash-and-grab robbery at Dufferin Mall on Saturday evening.

Officers were called to the mall in the Dufferin Street and Bloor Street West area around 7:22 p.m. following reports that five masked suspects smashed display cases and stole a quantity of merchandise from a store in the mall.

Police say two of the suspects are armed with hammers. All five suspects fled the area in a dark coloured vehicle.

No injuries were reported during the robbery.