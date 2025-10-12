PM Carney making last-minute trip to Egypt for Trump peace plan summit

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Mark Carney is off to Egypt this afternoon to take part in a summit surrounding the truce U.S. President Donald Trump helped arrange between Israel and Hamas.

Carney is heading to the city of Sharm el-Sheikh, joining other world leaders Monday where Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi says he will co-chair a “peace summit.”

Heads of government and state will be represented from across the Middle East as well as France, Germany and the U.K.

Today marks three days of a truce in which aid agencies are preparing to rush in food and medicine for Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, just as Israel gradually draws back its soldiers.

Hamas is expected to release roughly 20 living hostages as early as Monday morning, in exchange for Israel releasing Palestinian prisoners and detainees, followed by the bodies of about 28 Israeli hostages.

Trump brokered the truce, but questions remain over a longer-term ceasefire or whether a detailed peace deal will be reached.

— With files from The Associated Press.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 12, 2025.

Dylan Robertson, The Canadian Press