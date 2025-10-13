Power outages reported after transformer explodes in Forest Hill: police
Posted October 13, 2025 6:53 pm.
Last Updated October 13, 2025 7:18 pm.
Toronto police say there are power outages in the Forest Hill neighbourhood after wires from an electrical transformer sparked and exploded late Monday afternoon.
Officers say the hazard was reported at Eglinton Avenue West and Castlewood Road at 6:10 p.m.
No injuries were reported.
Police say Eglinton Avenue West is closed between Chaplin Crescent and Warren Road.