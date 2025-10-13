Blue Jays allow three homers in Game 2 loss to Mariners

Toronto's Alejandro Kirk connected on an RBI single to cut Seattle's lead down in the first inning of Game 2 of the ALCS. (David J. Phillip/The Associated Press)

By Sportsnet Staff

Posted October 13, 2025 8:32 pm.

Last Updated October 13, 2025 8:37 pm.

The Toronto Blue Jays will head to Seattle in a 0-2 hole.

Toronto lost Game 2 of the American League Championship Series on Monday night, 10-3, after the Mariners blasted a trio of multi-run homers.

Seattle didn’t take long to get on the scoreboard, as Blue Jays starter Trey Yesavage allowed the first two hitters to reach before Julio Rodriguez pulled a three-run shot down the left-field line.Despite the early deficit, Toronto chipped away with two runs in the bottom of the first and one in the bottom of the second to pull even.

But the Mariners kept their foot on the gas and eventually ran away with the contest.

Jorge Polanco blasted a three-run homer of his own off Louis Varland in the fifth and Josh Naylor added two runs on a big fly of his own in the seventh, helping Seattle pull away.

Yesavage’s final line read four hits, five runs, three walks and four strikeouts over four innings of work. He left responsible for two runners on base in the fifth that came around to score on Polanco’s homer.

The result puts Toronto down 2-0 in best-of-seven, as it hits the road for Games 3 through 5 at Seattle’s T-Mobile Park.

Game 3 goes Wednesday at 8:08 p.m. ET / 5:08 p.m. PT. Shane Bieber will take the ball for the Blue Jays, opposite Mariners right-hander George Kirby.

