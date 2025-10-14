Is AI weakening our moral compass?

How much of your moral autonomy are you willing to sacrifice for convenience?

Turning to an AI chatbot for help has become the new ‘just search it up on the internet,’ but the robot’s code is far more sophisticated and addicting than the results of a Google search. Answers become detailed, personalized and emotionally impactful, so much so that the load of our own mental rationale becomes lessened once we start the AI conversation.

And once the habit is there, detachment – from a product designed to profit off your use – becomes next to impossible.

Host Maria Kestane speaks to Maggie Harrison Dupré, senior author at Futurism, to discuss the ways AI chatbots like ChatGPT weren’t made to solve your complex, emotional issues, but also won’t stop you from reaching for it when you’re in need of help. They talk about the mental guardrails users should self-implement to stay in control when interacting with a robot.