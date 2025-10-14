The Big Story

Is AI weakening our moral compass?

A person using AI chatbot. TippaPatt

By Analysis by The Big Story podcast

Posted October 14, 2025 7:29 am.

How much of your moral autonomy are you willing to sacrifice for convenience?

Turning to an AI chatbot for help has become the new ‘just search it up on the internet,’ but the robot’s code is far more sophisticated and addicting than the results of a Google search. Answers become detailed, personalized and emotionally impactful, so much so that the load of our own mental rationale becomes lessened once we start the AI conversation.

And once the habit is there, detachment – from a product designed to profit off your use – becomes next to impossible.

Host Maria Kestane speaks to Maggie Harrison Dupré, senior author at Futurism, to discuss the ways AI chatbots like ChatGPT weren’t made to solve your complex, emotional issues, but also won’t stop you from reaching for it when you’re in need of help. They talk about the mental guardrails users should self-implement to stay in control when interacting with a robot.

You can subscribe to The Big Story podcast on Apple PodcastsSpotify.
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Toronto police officer injured after cruiser rear-ended in North York collision

A Toronto police officer was injured early Tuesday morning after a cruiser was struck while officers were investigating an unrelated collision in North York. The incident happened around 4:18 a.m. near...

1h ago

'We need to get them out': Beluga trainer fired by Marineland speaks out

TORONTO — Marineland's crumbling infrastructure, staffing shortage and lack of resources have created dangerous conditions for its belugas and they should be moved immediately, a fired beluga trainer...

3h ago

Blue Jays allow three homers in Game 2 loss to Mariners

The Toronto Blue Jays will head to Seattle in a 0-2 hole. Toronto lost Game 2 of the American League Championship Series on Monday night, 10-3, after the Mariners blasted a trio of multi-run homers. Seattle...

1m ago

Toronto police investigating Etobicoke park shooting

Toronto police say they are investigating a shooting in an Etobicoke park on Monday afternoon. Officers were called to Lake Shore Boulevard West and Islington Avenue around 5:12 p.m. for reports of...

10h ago

Top Stories

Toronto police officer injured after cruiser rear-ended in North York collision

A Toronto police officer was injured early Tuesday morning after a cruiser was struck while officers were investigating an unrelated collision in North York. The incident happened around 4:18 a.m. near...

1h ago

'We need to get them out': Beluga trainer fired by Marineland speaks out

TORONTO — Marineland's crumbling infrastructure, staffing shortage and lack of resources have created dangerous conditions for its belugas and they should be moved immediately, a fired beluga trainer...

3h ago

Blue Jays allow three homers in Game 2 loss to Mariners

The Toronto Blue Jays will head to Seattle in a 0-2 hole. Toronto lost Game 2 of the American League Championship Series on Monday night, 10-3, after the Mariners blasted a trio of multi-run homers. Seattle...

1m ago

Toronto police investigating Etobicoke park shooting

Toronto police say they are investigating a shooting in an Etobicoke park on Monday afternoon. Officers were called to Lake Shore Boulevard West and Islington Avenue around 5:12 p.m. for reports of...

10h ago

Most Watched Today

1:51
Mostly sunny conditions on Tuesday

As the long weekend wraps up, Tuesday will see mostly sunny conditions with an above seasonal high in the low 20s.

9h ago

0:58
Released Palestinians met by cheering crowd in West Bank

A jubilant crowd turned out in the West Bank city of Beitunia on Monday to greet Palestinian detainees released as part of the ceasefire deal between Hamas and Israel.
0:40
Buses thought to be carrying released Palestinian prisoners leave West Bank's Ofer prison

Buses thought to be carrying released Palestinian prisoners were seen leaving the West Bank's Ofer prison on Monday.
1:08
Released Israeli hostages arrive in Petah Tikva and Tel Aviv by helicopter

Three hostages released by Hamas on Monday as part of a ceasefire pausing two years of war that pummeled the Gaza Strip and killed tens of thousands of Palestinians arrived in Israel. (AP video by Nicolae Dumitrache and Srdjan Nedeljkovic)
1:02
 Jays drop Game 1 in ALCS

CityNews' Sports Reporter Lindsay Dunn spoke with fans after the Jays lost Game 1 of the ALCS to Seattle. 

9h ago

More Videos