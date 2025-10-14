Man charged for allegedly pouring unknown substance on person at TMU demonstration

Toronto police have charged a man after he allegedly poured an unknown substance on a person during a demonstration at Toronto Metropolitan University (TMU) on October 7, 2025.

Investigators say the suspect and alleged victim were both at the same demonstration at TMU when the suspect “approached the victim without provocation and poured an unknown substance on them.”

The suspect fled the scene. No serious injuries were reported.

A few days later on Sunday, October 12, officers spotted the suspect at a separate demonstration taking place in the Overlea Boulevard and Don Mills Road area.

Officers arrested Syed Raza, 28, of Toronto.

He facing a single count of assault with a weapon and is scheduled to appear in court on November 28, 2025.