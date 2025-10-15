CSIS pledges ‘robust’ review of technologies in response to critical watchdog report

OTTAWA — The Canadian Security Intelligence Service says it’s committed to “ongoing review and improvement” of its use of new technologies following a critical spy watchdog report.

The National Security and Intelligence Review Agency said in a report made public this week that CSIS lacked “adequate policies and procedures” to manage a confidential technical means of collecting information.

The review agency said the spy service mischaracterized a novel technology as an extension of existing know-how. It also said CSIS used the technical capability before satisfying all regulatory requirements.

The Canadian Press obtained a heavily redacted version of the intelligence review agency’s top secret report through the Access to Information Act.

The review agency report said until CSIS’s organizational culture shifts from a narrow focus on data collection — under a court warrant or otherwise — to sound stewardship of data at every step, the spy service will continue to be at risk of non-compliance with the law and ministerial direction.

Details of the novel technology — and how CSIS used it — were stripped from the report, which included several recommendations.

CSIS said Wednesday it accepts some of the review agency’s findings and recommendations, while it disagrees with some others.

CSIS rejected the watchdog’s assessment that the new technology amounted to a significant expansion of collection capabilities and operational risks. CSIS also disagreed with the watchdog’s finding that it kept collected information without clearly spelling out its authority for doing so.

The spy service agreed, however, that maintaining adequate policies and procedures related to its program for any technology is critical to ensuring compliance with the law.

CSIS said it has drafted standard operating procedures for the technology in question, “which will be finalized in the coming months.”

“CSIS is also developing a policy to ensure all novel technologies are referred to a committee for review and assessment,” the spy service said.

This will include an assessment of whether the technology triggers any of the requirements in a 2019 ministerial direction on accountability, CSIS added.

The intelligence service agreed with the review agency’s finding that Public Safety Canada could have been consulted earlier about the technology.

The spy service said it also recognizes the need to “develop robust mechanisms” for the review of technology and management of the data it collects. “CSIS remains committed to ongoing review and improvement.”

CSIS said it is already taking “an inclusive approach” to determination of whether a particular technology or technique merits ministerial notification and, in most instances, it consults officials from Public Safety Canada when making such decisions.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 15, 2025.

Jim Bronskill, The Canadian Press