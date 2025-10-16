Canada Post promises to protect rural mail delivery in overhaul

Canada Post says it will prioritize reliable and affordable mail delivery for all Canadians — including those in rural and remote communities — as part of sweeping changes kicked off last month by the federal government.

Procurement Minister Joël Lightbound gave the struggling Crown corporation 45 days as of Sept. 25 to come up with a plan to get its business back on track and offered a series of changes to the postal service’s mandate, including an end to the moratorium on closing rural post offices.

But Canada Post says as part of that review, it’s ensuring vital postal services for rural, remote and Indigenous communities will be protected.

An update from the postal service today says it’s proceeding thoughtfully but urgently and will be fair and respectful to employees as it works through changes to its operations.

Unionized postal workers took to the picket lines across the country last month in response to Lightbound’s announcement, but switched to a rotating strike schedule over the weekend.

Leaders from the Canadian Union of Postal Workers met with Lightbound yesterday amid efforts to push the minister to reverse course on the sweeping changes to Canada Post’s mandate, which the union argues trampled over the ongoing collective bargaining process.