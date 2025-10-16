Canada Post promises to protect rural mail delivery in overhaul

People walk past the Canada Post facility in Mississauga, Ont., on Thursday, May 22, 2025. Canada Post could go on strike this Friday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

By The Canadian Press

Posted October 16, 2025 12:35 pm.

Last Updated October 16, 2025 1:00 pm.

Canada Post says it will prioritize reliable and affordable mail delivery for all Canadians — including those in rural and remote communities — as part of sweeping changes kicked off last month by the federal government.

Procurement Minister Joël Lightbound gave the struggling Crown corporation 45 days as of Sept. 25 to come up with a plan to get its business back on track and offered a series of changes to the postal service’s mandate, including an end to the moratorium on closing rural post offices.

But Canada Post says as part of that review, it’s ensuring vital postal services for rural, remote and Indigenous communities will be protected.

An update from the postal service today says it’s proceeding thoughtfully but urgently and will be fair and respectful to employees as it works through changes to its operations.

Unionized postal workers took to the picket lines across the country last month in response to Lightbound’s announcement, but switched to a rotating strike schedule over the weekend.

Leaders from the Canadian Union of Postal Workers met with Lightbound yesterday amid efforts to push the minister to reverse course on the sweeping changes to Canada Post’s mandate, which the union argues trampled over the ongoing collective bargaining process.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Rexdale women's shelter asking for help after flood causes extensive damage

A recent flood has caused extensive damage at a women's shelter in North Etobicoke, creating a crisis for the place that has been a lifeline for survivors of violence.   Ernestine's Women's Shelter...

3h ago

Carney says tougher bail, sentencing rules to be introduced next week

The federal government will introduce new legislation around bail reform aimed at keeping violent criminals and repeat offenders off the street. Prime Minister Mark Carney says the Minister of Justice...

12m ago

Family of victims in fatal wrong-way Highway 401 crash sues Durham police, officers and driver's estate

The family of the three people killed in a wrong-way Highway 401 crash involving Durham police has filed a lawsuit against the officers involved, the Durham Regional Police Services Board, and the estate...

4h ago

Carney says Stellantis offered reassurances on Brampton plant

Prime Minister Mark Carney says the global head of Stellantis told him the automaker is looking at finding a new model to fill the idled Brampton, Ont. plant, but that a decision won't be coming quickly. Speaking...

2h ago

Top Stories

Rexdale women's shelter asking for help after flood causes extensive damage

A recent flood has caused extensive damage at a women's shelter in North Etobicoke, creating a crisis for the place that has been a lifeline for survivors of violence.   Ernestine's Women's Shelter...

3h ago

Carney says tougher bail, sentencing rules to be introduced next week

The federal government will introduce new legislation around bail reform aimed at keeping violent criminals and repeat offenders off the street. Prime Minister Mark Carney says the Minister of Justice...

12m ago

Family of victims in fatal wrong-way Highway 401 crash sues Durham police, officers and driver's estate

The family of the three people killed in a wrong-way Highway 401 crash involving Durham police has filed a lawsuit against the officers involved, the Durham Regional Police Services Board, and the estate...

4h ago

Carney says Stellantis offered reassurances on Brampton plant

Prime Minister Mark Carney says the global head of Stellantis told him the automaker is looking at finding a new model to fill the idled Brampton, Ont. plant, but that a decision won't be coming quickly. Speaking...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

2:59
Chilly mornings continue but sunny Thursday expected

It will be chilly heading to the office or school Thursday morning, but sunny throughout the day. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your seven-day forecast.

17h ago

2:33
3,000 jobs in jeopardy as Jeep compass production moves from Ontario plant to U.S.

3,000 jobs are in jeopardy after Stellantis announced it is moving production of the Jeep Compass from a Brampton plant to Illinois. As Tina Yazdani reports, critics say the premier is not fulfilling his election promise to protect Ontario jobs.

21h ago

6:21
Ottawa reacts to Stellantis decision

The Stellantis factory may be right in our backyard, but the decision to move production is being felt right across the country. Glen McGregor gathers the national reaction to the news.

22h ago

2:46
International medical graduates speak out against residency policy change

International medical graduates say a sudden change in residency policy has left them stunned and without options. Melissa Nakhavoly with their call to have the policy reversed.
2:19
Torontonians tell the city what they want to see in 2026 budget

The city hosted its first pre-budget consultation, allowing Torontonians to share ideas for 2026. As Michelle Mackey reports, the mayor also hinted at a lower property tax increase.

More Videos