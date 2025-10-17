Liberals to make border security announcement today

Prime Minister Mark Carney responds to a question during question period in the House of Commons to Parliament Hill in Ottawa, on Thursday, June 19, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Patrick Doyle

By The Canadian Press

Posted October 17, 2025 4:00 am.

Last Updated October 17, 2025 8:31 am.

The federal government is set to outline plans to strengthen border security today.

Prime Minister Mark Carney is scheduled to tour a border crossing facility in the Niagara region, and Public Safety Minister Gary Anandasangaree is to hold a news conference soon after.

The Liberal government split its border security bill this month, hoping to pass some measures quickly and give more time for scrutiny of more controversial ones.

The new bill includes several measures from the previous one that would expand the coast guard’s role, tighten the immigration and refugee system, enhance information sharing on sex offenders and introduce stronger controls on chemicals used to make illicit drugs.

The government is still moving ahead with contentious elements of the first bill that would give authorities new powers to access personal information and search mail.

Those measures have drawn intense opposition from civil society groups.

— With files from Jim Bronskill

