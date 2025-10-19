Blue Jays force Game 7 in ALCS with 6-2 win over Mariners

TORONTO, ONTARIO - OCTOBER 19: Alejandro Kirk #30 and Jeff Hoffman #23 of the Toronto Blue Jays celebrate on the field after defeating the Seattle Mariners in game six of the American League Championship Series at Rogers Centre on October 19, 2025 in Toronto, Ontario. (Photo by Mark Blinch/Getty Images) 2025 Getty Images

By The Canadian Press

Posted October 19, 2025 10:59 pm.

Last Updated October 19, 2025 11:14 pm.

Addison Barger and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. homered to power the Toronto Blue Jays to a 6-2 win over the Seattle Mariners on Sunday in Game 6 of the American League Championship Series. 

The result sets up a decisive Game 7 on Monday night at Rogers Centre. The winner will meet the Los Angeles Dodgers in the World Series.

Blue Jays starter Trey Yesavage (2-1) had seven strikeouts over 5 2/3 innings. He allowed two earned runs, three walks and six hits before leaving to a standing ovation from the sellout crowd of 44,764.

The Blue Jays tagged Seattle starter Logan Gilbert (1-1) for a pair of runs in the second inning and tacked on two more in the third when Barger went deep.

Gilbert was pulled after Guerrero led off the fifth inning with a solo shot. Josh Naylor of Mississauga, Ont., hit a solo homer in Seattle’s two-run sixth. 

Guerrero scored again in the seventh after a wild pitch by Matt Brash of Kingston, Ont. Guerrero broke for third base and a throwing error by catcher Cal Raleigh allowed him to trot home. 

Blue Jays reliever Louis Varland recorded four outs and closer Jeff Hoffman worked the last two innings.

The road team won the first four games of the series before Seattle beat Toronto 6-2 on Friday at T-Mobile Park.

The Blue Jays are looking to make their first World Series appearance since 1993. The Mariners have never reached the Fall Classic.

TAKEAWAYS 

Blue Jays: After a quiet offensive night in Game 5, Toronto took control early with timely hitting and quality defence. The Blue Jays outhit the Mariners 11-7 and made three double-plays to snuff potential rallies.

Mariners: Three errors proved costly for Seattle and the Mariners’ big guns were silenced. The top three batters in the order did not have a hit and Raleigh struck out three times.

KEY MOMENT 

With Raleigh at the plate in the third inning with the bases loaded and one out, the Blue Jays turned a slick 3-6-1 double-play.

KEY STAT

It was Toronto’s first home playoff win over the Mariners in five head-to-head meetings.

COMING UP 

Shane Bieber was expected to start Game 7 for Toronto. The Mariners did not immediately name their starter.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 19, 2025.

