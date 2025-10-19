Parents to rally against Ontario speed camera ban across the province

Several parent groups against a looming speed camera ban in Ontario are set to rally across the province on Monday.

Premier Doug Ford announced his Progressive Conservative government would table a bill to ban the cameras upon the legislature’s return earlier this month.

Tom Devito, who organized a rally set to take place in Toronto’s Junction neighbourhood with his wife, Danielle, says his biggest fear as a parent is unsafe roads and that he was “outraged” when he first heard the province was looking to ban speed cameras.

He says it doesn’t make sense to take away something that is proven to keep children safe.

Mayors from more than 20 municipalities and school boards have asked Ford to refine the program instead of scrapping it entirely, saying the technology protects children.

Data from several municipalities that have analyzed the effect of the cameras on traffic speeds, as well as a study from the Hospital for Sick Children and Toronto Metropolitan University, show that speeds are reduced.