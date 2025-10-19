Parents to rally against Ontario speed camera ban across the province

A speed enforcement camera is seen on a Toronto street in this undated photo. CITYNEWS

By The Canadian Press

Posted October 19, 2025 1:11 pm.

Several parent groups against a looming speed camera ban in Ontario are set to rally across the province on Monday.

Premier Doug Ford announced his Progressive Conservative government would table a bill to ban the cameras upon the legislature’s return earlier this month.

Tom Devito, who organized a rally set to take place in Toronto’s Junction neighbourhood with his wife, Danielle, says his biggest fear as a parent is unsafe roads and that he was “outraged” when he first heard the province was looking to ban speed cameras. 

He says it doesn’t make sense to take away something that is proven to keep children safe. 

Mayors from more than 20 municipalities and school boards have asked Ford to refine the program instead of scrapping it entirely, saying the technology protects children.

Data from several municipalities that have analyzed the effect of the cameras on traffic speeds, as well as a study from the Hospital for Sick Children and Toronto Metropolitan University, show that speeds are reduced.

Strong winds, rain and unseasonably high temperatures expected Sunday across GTA

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for Toronto and the GTHA as windy conditions will usher in a period of rain that will be the pattern for most of the week ahead. The national...

1h ago

Reforms by international mail carriers could help Canada Post navigate challenges

When Ottawa announced a series of reforms to Canada Post in late September, reaction to the move highlighted a simmering dissatisfaction when it comes to the mail and parcel carrier. The changes, ranging...

7h ago

Thieves steal crown jewels in 4 minutes from Louvre Museum

PARIS (AP) — In a minutes-long strike Sunday inside the world’s most-visited museum, thieves rode a basket lift up the Louvre ’s facade, forced a window, smashed display cases and fled with priceless...

18m ago

Artificial intelligence threatening to push young people out of entry-level jobs

OTTAWA — Throughout her university career, Jacqueline Silver assumed her computer science degree would guarantee her a job. Finding out she was wrong was a demoralizing experience. Silver, who graduated...

7h ago

