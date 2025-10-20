Trial for Ontario man accused of selling deadly substances online postponed to April

Authorities in Ontario and across the world are investigating the alleged online operation run by Kenneth Law, the Mississauga, Ont., man accused of mailing a lethal substance to people at risk of self-harm. Insp. Simon James of York Regional Police speaks to the media during a press conference regarding the case of an Ontario man accused of selling a deadly substance online, in Mississauga, Ont., Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Arlyn McAdorey

The trial of an Ontario man accused of selling lethal substances online to people who later used it to take their own lives has been pushed back to April 2026.

Kenneth Law is set to stand trial on 14 counts each of first-degree murder and aiding suicide, with the proceedings expected to last eight weeks.

Law’s trial had already been rescheduled to January 2026 but was postponed again on Monday as the Crown and defence await a Supreme Court of Canada decision in a separate case that would impact his trial.

The Crown is appealing a ruling by Ontario’s top court that suggests a person may only be liable for murder if they provided a person who died by suicide with the lethal substance and “overbore the victim’s freewill in choosing suicide.”

Police have alleged that Law ran several websites that were used to sell sodium nitrite and other items that can be used for self-harm, shipping them to people in more than 40 countries.

They have said all charges against him relate to the same 14 people, who were between the ages of 16 and 36.

If you or someone you know is thinking about suicide, support is available 24/7 by calling or texting 988, Canada’s national suicide prevention helpline.

