Ontario MPPs return to Queen’s Park and resume sitting after extended summer break

Ontario politicians will return to Queen’s Park on Monday for the first time in months as the legislature resumes.

The province is expected to table a red tape reduction bill as its first order of business.

That will include labour mobility legislation that would allow health-care professionals from other provinces to work here by deeming their certifications acceptable in Ontario.

The province is also set to table legislation to ban speed cameras, an issue that came under the ire of Premier Doug Ford in recent weeks.

Opposition parties are set to push the province on the economy and the high unemployment rate, as well as the housing crisis.

The politicians are set to sit for seven weeks before the house rises in mid-December.