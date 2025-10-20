A 34-year-old man is accused of exposing himself to random victims and committing indecent acts in Richmond Hill’s wooded backtrails, police say.

According to investigators, the man is responsible for three separate incidents in the area that were reported to police in recent months.

On July 23, authorities say a victim was walking on a trail near Tower Hill Road and Mockingbird Drive at approximately 11 a.m. when they spotted a man by a wooden fence. Police say the man exposed himself to the victim and committed an indecent act.

The person then left the area and reported the incident to police.

Investigators have linked the same suspect to at least two other incidents in the area.

On Sept. 11, police say a second victim was walking on a trail near Woodriver Street and Bayview Avenue at approximately 4:45 p.m.

“The victim was followed by a male who was attempting to make conversation,” police explained. “As the victim walked away, the male was heard making sexual comments toward them.”

Then on Sept. 30, authorities say a third victim was walking on a trail near Devonsleigh Boulevard and Summitcrest Drive at approximately 2:00 p.m., when they were approached by an unknown man who attempted to have a conversation and “exposed himself,” before leaving the area.

“In all three incidents, the victims were not physically injured,” police added.

On Friday, authorities executed a search warrant on a residence in the area and arrested 34-year-old Jared Ross of Richmond Hill.

He was charged with three offences, including two counts of committing an indecent act, three counts of mischief and a single count of criminal harassment.

Investigators believe there may be additional victims and encourage anyone with information to contact police.