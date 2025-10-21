4 suspects sought in Pickering carjacking

Police in Durham region are searching for four suspects in connection with an attempted carjacking in Pickering.

Investigators say a pizza delivery driver was making a delivery to a unit in the area of Glenanna Road and Kingston Road, when he was approached by an unknown male around 11:10 p.m. on Oct. 18.

Police say the suspect directed the victim to another unit where he would be paid. Then, the suspect along with three additional males allegedly assaulted the victim and took his debit machine and car keys. The four suspects allegedly attempted to steal the victim’s vehicle, but fled the area on foot when multiple residents heard the commotion and exited their homes.

The victim did not sustain any physical injuries, according to police.

All four suspects are described as being male, and approximately 18 to 25-years-old. They were last seen wearing dark clothing.