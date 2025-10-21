4 suspects sought in Pickering carjacking

By Joseph Ryan

Posted October 21, 2025 1:48 pm.

Police in Durham region are searching for four suspects in connection with an attempted carjacking in Pickering.

Investigators say a pizza delivery driver was making a delivery to a unit in the area of Glenanna Road and Kingston Road, when he was approached by an unknown male around 11:10 p.m. on Oct. 18.

Police say the suspect directed the victim to another unit where he would be paid. Then, the suspect along with three additional males allegedly assaulted the victim and took his debit machine and car keys.  The four suspects allegedly attempted to steal the victim’s vehicle, but fled the area on foot when multiple residents heard the commotion and exited their homes.

The victim did not sustain any physical injuries, according to police.

All four suspects are described as being male, and approximately 18 to 25-years-old. They were last seen wearing dark clothing.

What you need to know: Dodgers vs. Blue Jays in the 2025 World Series

The Toronto Blue Jays will meet the Los Angeles Dodgers in the World Series starting Friday at Rogers Centre. Here's what you need to know before Major League Baseball's championship series begins.

2h ago

Ontario to table fall fiscal update Nov. 6 amid tariff impacts

TORONTO — Ontario's finance minister is set to table the province's fall economic statement on Nov. 6. Finance Minister Peter Bethlenfalvy says the fiscal update will be a plan to make the province's...

2h ago

Girl, 17, shot inside North York apartment, suspect at large: police

A 17-year-old girl is recovering in hospital after being shot inside a Toronto apartment unit early Tuesday morning, police say. Officers were called to the area of Grandravine Drive and Jane Street...

5h ago

'We do this for the city': Vladimir Guerrero Jr. delivers emotional speech after Blue Jays' Game 7 ALCS win

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. celebrates with teammates and fans at Rogers Centre following Monday's Game 7 ALCS win against the Seattle Mariners.

3h ago

9:41
Blue Jays win Game 7 of the ALCS, advance to the World Series

31m ago

31m ago

2:02
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. emotional after punching ticket to the World Series

4h ago

4h ago

1:56
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. wins the ALCS MVP

14h ago

14h ago

0:49
Fans react to the Blue Jays advancing to the World Series

14h ago

14h ago

2:20
Visitation rights at long-term care homes still source for debate

In a follow-up story to a previous Speakers Corner report, there are growing concerns long-term care homes are not following the rules when it comes to blocking certain visitors. Pat Taney reports.
