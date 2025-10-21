Adam Silver says he expects big raises for WNBA players in new CBA, and that they ‘deserve it’

Las Vegas Aces forward A'ja Wilson celebrates during a rally to celebrate the team's WNBA championship Friday, Oct. 17, 2025, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Candice Ward)

By Tim Reynolds, The Associated Press

Posted October 21, 2025 9:36 am.

Last Updated October 21, 2025 10:24 am.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver again expressed confidence Tuesday that WNBA players and that league will strike a deal on a new collective bargaining agreement, with the current one set to expire on Oct. 31.

And Silver made clear: WNBA players will be getting “big” raises.

Speaking on NBC’s “Today” in advance of Tuesday night’s season-opening NBA doubleheader on that network, Silver responded to a question about whether WNBA players should get a larger share of that league’s revenues.

“’Share’ isn’t the right way to look at it because there’s so much more revenue in the NBA,” Silver said. “I think you should look at it in absolute numbers in terms of what they’re making. And they are going to get a big increase in this cycle of collective bargaining, and they deserve it.”

Standard base salaries in the WNBA this past season ranged from $66,079 to $249,244, with teams operating under a salary cap of $1,507,100.

WNBA players want much more in the next CBA. Players at this season’s WNBA All-Star Game warmed up in shirts saying, “Pay us what you owe us,” a clear message about how unhappy they are with current salary levels.

The players exercised their right to opt out of the current CBA last year with hopes of getting, among other things, increased revenue sharing, higher salaries, improved benefits and a softer salary cap.

The WNBA’s offers to this point have clearly not been to the players’ liking, although it is unclear how far the sides are apart in terms of salary parameters. WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert said at this year’s WNBA Finals that the league — like the players — wants a “transformative deal” done with significant increases to salary and benefits.

Mark Davis, who owns the WNBA champion Las Vegas Aces and is the controlling owner of the NFL’s Las Vegas Raiders, said after the WNBA Finals ended earlier this month that he has confidence the sides will get a deal done.

“We’ll get it right,” Davis said. “I don’t think that there’s two sides to this. If we look at it as togetherness and trying to make the future better, I think that’s what we need to do.”

___

AP WNBA: https://apnews.com/hub/wnba-basketball

Tim Reynolds, The Associated Press



Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

What you need to know: Dodgers vs. Blue Jays in the 2025 World Series

The Toronto Blue Jays will meet the Los Angeles Dodgers in the World Series starting Friday at Rogers Centre. Here's what you need to know before Major League Baseball's championship series begins. Home...

4m ago

Girl, 17, shot inside North York apartment, suspect at large: police

A 17-year-old girl is recovering in hospital after being shot inside a Toronto apartment unit early Tuesday morning, police say. Officers were called to the area of Grandravine Drive and Jane Street...

updated

1h ago

'We do this for the city': Vladimir Guerrero Jr. delivers emotional speech after Blue Jays' Game 7 ALCS win

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. celebrates with teammates and fans at Rogers Centre following Monday's Game 7 ALCS win against the Seattle Mariners.

1h ago

Majority of Torontonians think city is headed in the wrong direction, Chow to blame: poll

Six in 10 Torontonians say the city is headed in the wrong direction, with a similar majority placing the blame squarely at the feet of Mayor Olivia Chow, according to results of a new poll. A survey...

5h ago

Top Stories

What you need to know: Dodgers vs. Blue Jays in the 2025 World Series

The Toronto Blue Jays will meet the Los Angeles Dodgers in the World Series starting Friday at Rogers Centre. Here's what you need to know before Major League Baseball's championship series begins. Home...

4m ago

Girl, 17, shot inside North York apartment, suspect at large: police

A 17-year-old girl is recovering in hospital after being shot inside a Toronto apartment unit early Tuesday morning, police say. Officers were called to the area of Grandravine Drive and Jane Street...

updated

1h ago

'We do this for the city': Vladimir Guerrero Jr. delivers emotional speech after Blue Jays' Game 7 ALCS win

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. celebrates with teammates and fans at Rogers Centre following Monday's Game 7 ALCS win against the Seattle Mariners.

1h ago

Majority of Torontonians think city is headed in the wrong direction, Chow to blame: poll

Six in 10 Torontonians say the city is headed in the wrong direction, with a similar majority placing the blame squarely at the feet of Mayor Olivia Chow, according to results of a new poll. A survey...

5h ago

Most Watched Today

9:41
Blue Jays win Game 7 of the ALCS, advance to the World Series

Toronto is celebrating as the Blue Jays punched their ticket to the World Series with a 4-3 Game 7 win against the Mariners. Here is a compilation of all the best moments from Monday's victory.

8h ago

1:56
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. wins the ALCS MVP

Vladimir Guerrero Jr., who won the ALCS Most Valuable Player, thanks Toronto fans and his teammates as the Blue Jays advance to the World Series.

10h ago

0:49
Fans react to the Blue Jays advancing to the World Series

"Let's go Blue Jays" chants rang out at the Rogers Centre as the Blue Jays advance to the World Series. Brandon Choghri captures the energy outside following the victory.

10h ago

2:38
Clear Monday before rain begins Tuesday evening

It will be clear Monday night before the rain sets in on Tuesday evening with unsettled weather lasting through the week. Meteorologist Jessie Uppal has your seven-day forecast.

15h ago

2:20
Visitation rights at long-term care homes still source for debate

In a follow-up story to a previous Speakers Corner report, there are growing concerns long-term care homes are not following the rules when it comes to blocking certain visitors. Pat Taney reports.

22h ago

More Videos