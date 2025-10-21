Blue Jays’ Bo Bichette on playing in World Series: ‘I’ll be ready’

Could the American League champion Toronto Blue Jays be getting some lineup reinforcement for the World Series?

If you ask Bo Bichette, absolutely.

In the aftermath of Toronto’s Game 7 win over the Seattle Mariners, the Blue Jays’ star shortstop was asked about taking the field for Game 1 of the World Series, which goes Friday at Rogers Centre.

“I’ll be ready,” he said.

Earlier Monday, Blue Jays manager John Schneider told reporters that Bichette has been making “significant progress” behind the scenes as he continues to recover from a knee injury.

The shortstop is apparently doing light running and progressing with his hitting.

“Progress is just kind of just where he feels with his swing and how much more comfortable he feels kind of letting it rip,” said Schneider to reporters before the winner-take-all Game 7 on Monday.

“I think the base running and the defence is something hopefully we can advance and we can check those boxes in the next few days. He’s done some light stuff but hasn’t been like full go at short and not back on the bases yet. But the running has picked up in the outfield, just in terms of the intensity and the build-up — the length of it to be perfectly honest.”

Bichette was left off the Blue Jays’ ALCS roster due to a knee sprain he suffered Sept. 6 against the New York Yankees. Following the ALDS, Bichette hit live pitching and ran the bases for the first time since, but still appeared to be in pain.

The 27-year-old was enjoying a bounce-back season before missing most of the final month. Bichette slashed .311/.357/.483 with 18 home runs and 94 RBIs and led MLB with 181 hits at the time of his injury. He still finished tied for second in hits and second in doubles (44) despite missing the final 20 games of the year.