The Toronto Blue Jays are keeping a close eye on the health of star shortstop Bo Bichette, whose status for Game 1 of the American League Division Series (ALDS) on Saturday remains uncertain.

General manager Ross Atkins told reporters on Wednesday that the club is monitoring Bichette’s progress daily as he recovers from a left knee sprain sustained last month.

“Every day has gotten better for him … he’s doing everything possible to be ready as soon as possible,” Atkins said. “We don’t have a date. It’s day-to-day, and our staff is aligned with that.”

Bichette has been sidelined since Sept. 6, when he injured his knee while running the bases against the New York Yankees. The 27-year-old was placed on the injured list shortly after, missing the final stretch of the regular season as Toronto clinched its first AL East title since 2015.

Bichette told reporters following the title-clinching victory that he was feeling better with each passing day, but his availability for Saturday’s opener at Rogers Centre remains in doubt.

If he is not cleared in time, the earliest he could return would be the American League Championship Series (ALCS), should Toronto advance. If Bichette is unable to play in the ALDS, the Blue Jays are expected to turn to Isiah Kiner-Falefa, who would likely be added to the playoff roster to provide depth at shortstop.

Bichette was one of the Blue Jays’ most consistent hitters during the 2025 regular season. In 139 games, he posted a .311 batting average, an OPS+ of 129, and collected 63 extra-base hits, including 18 home runs and 94 RBIs.

The Blue Jays open the ALDS at home on Oct. 4, against the winner of the Yankees–Red Sox Wild Card Series.