LeBlanc says U.S.-Canada trade talks progressing but more work needs to be done

Dominic LeBlanc, President of the King’s Privy Council for Canada and Minister responsible for Canada-U.S. Trade, Intergovernmental Affairs, Internal Trade and One Canadian Economy, speaks with reporters at the Canadian embassy in Washington, D.C., Tuesday, Oct. 7, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

By The Canadian Press

Posted October 21, 2025 11:00 am.

Last Updated October 21, 2025 11:19 am.

Canada-U.S. Trade Minister Dominic LeBlanc is pushing back on a report that suggests relief from U.S. President Donald Trump’s tariffs could be coming soon.

LeBlanc told reporters in Ottawa today that he was surprised by a news report which said a deal with the Trump administration could be finalized in the next few days.

The Globe and Mail reported that a deal on steel, aluminum and energy could be ready for Prime Minister Mark Carney and Trump to sign at the upcoming Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in South Korea.

LeBlanc was with Carney at the White House for a meeting with Trump earlier this month and returned to the U.S. capital last week looking for a tariff off-ramp.

LeBlanc says he’s been in constant discussions with key members of the Trump administration but there’s still work to do.

LeBlanc cautioned that setting an artificial deadline could lead to a deal that’s not in the best interests of Canadians.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

What you need to know: Dodgers vs. Blue Jays in the 2025 World Series

The Toronto Blue Jays will meet the Los Angeles Dodgers in the World Series starting Friday at Rogers Centre. Here's what you need to know before Major League Baseball's championship series begins. Home...

22m ago

Girl, 17, shot inside North York apartment, suspect at large: police

A 17-year-old girl is recovering in hospital after being shot inside a Toronto apartment unit early Tuesday morning, police say. Officers were called to the area of Grandravine Drive and Jane Street...

updated

3h ago

'We do this for the city': Vladimir Guerrero Jr. delivers emotional speech after Blue Jays' Game 7 ALCS win

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. celebrates with teammates and fans at Rogers Centre following Monday's Game 7 ALCS win against the Seattle Mariners.

1h ago

Ontario to table fall fiscal update Nov. 6 amid tariff impacts

TORONTO — Ontario's finance minister is set to table the province's fall economic statement on Nov. 6. Finance Minister Peter Bethlenfalvy says the fiscal update will be a plan to make the province's...

13m ago

Top Stories

What you need to know: Dodgers vs. Blue Jays in the 2025 World Series

The Toronto Blue Jays will meet the Los Angeles Dodgers in the World Series starting Friday at Rogers Centre. Here's what you need to know before Major League Baseball's championship series begins. Home...

22m ago

Girl, 17, shot inside North York apartment, suspect at large: police

A 17-year-old girl is recovering in hospital after being shot inside a Toronto apartment unit early Tuesday morning, police say. Officers were called to the area of Grandravine Drive and Jane Street...

updated

3h ago

'We do this for the city': Vladimir Guerrero Jr. delivers emotional speech after Blue Jays' Game 7 ALCS win

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. celebrates with teammates and fans at Rogers Centre following Monday's Game 7 ALCS win against the Seattle Mariners.

1h ago

Ontario to table fall fiscal update Nov. 6 amid tariff impacts

TORONTO — Ontario's finance minister is set to table the province's fall economic statement on Nov. 6. Finance Minister Peter Bethlenfalvy says the fiscal update will be a plan to make the province's...

13m ago

Most Watched Today

9:41
Blue Jays win Game 7 of the ALCS, advance to the World Series

Toronto is celebrating as the Blue Jays punched their ticket to the World Series with a 4-3 Game 7 win against the Mariners. Here is a compilation of all the best moments from Monday's victory.

2h ago

2:02
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. emotional after punching ticket to the World Series

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. was emotional when reflecting on the Blue Jays Game 7 win against the Seattle Mariners. Toronto will face the Dodgers in the World Series.

2h ago

1:56
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. wins the ALCS MVP

Vladimir Guerrero Jr., who won the ALCS Most Valuable Player, thanks Toronto fans and his teammates as the Blue Jays advance to the World Series.

12h ago

0:49
Fans react to the Blue Jays advancing to the World Series

"Let's go Blue Jays" chants rang out at the Rogers Centre as the Blue Jays advance to the World Series. Brandon Choghri captures the energy outside following the victory.

12h ago

2:20
Visitation rights at long-term care homes still source for debate

In a follow-up story to a previous Speakers Corner report, there are growing concerns long-term care homes are not following the rules when it comes to blocking certain visitors. Pat Taney reports.
More Videos