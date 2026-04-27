6-year-old girl dies after falling from apartment window in North York: police

Toronto police say a six-year-old girl has died after falling from an apartment building in North York on Sunday night.

Officers were called to the scene near Jane Street and Chalkfarm Drive north of Wilson Avenue around 8:15 p.m. for reports of someone falling from an apartment building.

When police arrived, they located the deceased child and confirm she had fallen from a bedroom window.

Police remain on scene pending an autopsy report but say the death does not appear to be suspicious.

No further details have been released.