Toronto to host Blue Jays watch parties as World Series home games tickets sell out

Toronto is getting ready to host Game 1 of the World Series on Friday with plans for outdoor watch parties as tickets for the Blue Jays’ home games quickly sold out this morning and resale prices soared.

World Series single game tickets went on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. and sold out in about an hour.

The cheapest price for a verified resale Game 1 ticket on Ticketmaster was $1,843 as of this morning, with tens of thousands of people waiting in online queues for Games 1, 2, 6, and 7.

For those who can’t secure a spot inside the ballpark, the City of Toronto will host free public viewing parties at Nathan Phillips Square for all Blue Jays home games during the World Series.

The city says fans will be able to watch the games live on a giant screen, with music by a live DJ and Blue Jays trivia for prizes between innings starting Friday at 8 p.m.

Thousands of Blue Jays fans poured into the streets of Toronto last night, celebrating the team’s first World Series berth in more than 30 years after it defeated the Seattle Mariners with a score of 4-3 in a nail-biter Game 7 of the American League Championship Series.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 21, 2025.

The Canadian Press