Toronto to host Blue Jays watch parties as World Series home games tickets sell out

Toronto Blue Jays fans react after the team scored against the Seattle Mariners in Game 7 of the American League Championship Series, in Toronto, Monday, Oct. 20, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Laura Proctor

By The Canadian Press

Posted October 21, 2025 12:12 pm.

Last Updated October 21, 2025 12:48 pm.

Toronto is getting ready to host Game 1 of the World Series on Friday with plans for outdoor watch parties as tickets for the Blue Jays’ home games quickly sold out this morning and resale prices soared.

World Series single game tickets went on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. and sold out in about an hour.

The cheapest price for a verified resale Game 1 ticket on Ticketmaster was $1,843 as of this morning, with tens of thousands of people waiting in online queues for Games 1, 2, 6, and 7.

For those who can’t secure a spot inside the ballpark, the City of Toronto will host free public viewing parties at Nathan Phillips Square for all Blue Jays home games during the World Series.

The city says fans will be able to watch the games live on a giant screen, with music by a live DJ and Blue Jays trivia for prizes between innings starting Friday at 8 p.m.

Thousands of Blue Jays fans poured into the streets of Toronto last night, celebrating the team’s first World Series berth in more than 30 years after it defeated the Seattle Mariners with a score of 4-3 in a nail-biter Game 7 of the American League Championship Series.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 21, 2025.

The Canadian Press

Top Stories

What you need to know: Dodgers vs. Blue Jays in the 2025 World Series

The Toronto Blue Jays will meet the Los Angeles Dodgers in the World Series starting Friday at Rogers Centre. Here's what you need to know before Major League Baseball's championship series begins. Home...

2h ago

Ontario to table fall fiscal update Nov. 6 amid tariff impacts

TORONTO — Ontario's finance minister is set to table the province's fall economic statement on Nov. 6. Finance Minister Peter Bethlenfalvy says the fiscal update will be a plan to make the province's...

2h ago

Girl, 17, shot inside North York apartment, suspect at large: police

A 17-year-old girl is recovering in hospital after being shot inside a Toronto apartment unit early Tuesday morning, police say. Officers were called to the area of Grandravine Drive and Jane Street...

5h ago

'We do this for the city': Vladimir Guerrero Jr. delivers emotional speech after Blue Jays' Game 7 ALCS win

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. celebrates with teammates and fans at Rogers Centre following Monday's Game 7 ALCS win against the Seattle Mariners.

3h ago

