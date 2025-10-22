The Big Story

How the Blue Jays became Canada’s team

Fans cheer with a standing ovation for Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Trey Yesavage (39) after he was pulled from the mound during sixth inning MLB American League Division Series baseball action against the New York Yankees, in Toronto, Sunday, Oct. 5, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn.

By Analysis by The Big Story podcast

Posted October 22, 2025 7:13 am.

The Toronto Blue Jays have punched their ticket to the World Series, a feeling the team – and Toronto at large – haven’t felt for 32 years.

But it isn’t just southern Ontario that’s feeling the pride of the Boys of Summer. Fans from all across Canada are beaming for what’s now being called ‘Canada’s Team,’ as the team gears up to host the Los Angeles Dodgers on home turf in just a few days time.

But the arrival of the Dodgers is a reminder of who the Jays are, and who they aren’t, which is a team not easily wavered by big names or even bigger franchise payrolls.

Host Alex Seixeiro speaks to the host of Blue Jays Radio Broadcast on Sportsnet, Shoaib Alli, to break down what it means for the Jays to take baseball’s biggest stage, and the impact of a mostly international roster playing for the more than 41 million Canadians counting on them.

Top Stories

The best moments from the Blue Jays' postseason run (so far)

The Toronto Blue Jays are back on baseball's biggest stage for the first time since 1993, and their path to the World Series has been filled with unforgettable moments. Ahead of Game 1 on Friday at Rogers...

1h ago

Manhunt underway for alleged suspect in fatal shooting of woman in Brampton and Amber Alert

A child who was the subject of an Amber Alert has been found safe, but the suspect remains outstanding and has been allegedly connected to the fatal shooting of woman in Brampton. An Amber Alert was...

10h ago

Toronto, GTA residents split on key issues being tackled by the Ford government: poll

With MPPs returning to Queen's Park this week, the future of speed cameras is expected to be among the contentious issues to be tackled by the Ford government. The legislation to ban speed cameras was...

2h ago

2 pedestrians injured after being struck by vehicle in Scarborough

Two pedestrians are in life-threatening condition after being struck by a vehicle in Scarborough on Tuesday night. Toronto police were called to Midland and Tara avenues around 9:15 p.m. for reports...

1h ago

