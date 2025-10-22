How the Blue Jays became Canada’s team

The Toronto Blue Jays have punched their ticket to the World Series, a feeling the team – and Toronto at large – haven’t felt for 32 years.

But it isn’t just southern Ontario that’s feeling the pride of the Boys of Summer. Fans from all across Canada are beaming for what’s now being called ‘Canada’s Team,’ as the team gears up to host the Los Angeles Dodgers on home turf in just a few days time.

But the arrival of the Dodgers is a reminder of who the Jays are, and who they aren’t, which is a team not easily wavered by big names or even bigger franchise payrolls.

Host Alex Seixeiro speaks to the host of Blue Jays Radio Broadcast on Sportsnet, Shoaib Alli, to break down what it means for the Jays to take baseball’s biggest stage, and the impact of a mostly international roster playing for the more than 41 million Canadians counting on them.