Maple Leafs, Raptors shift schedules to accommodate Blue Jays-Dodgers World Series

Toronto Maple Leafs logo at Scotiabank Arena. Photo: GETTY.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted October 22, 2025 9:18 am.

Last Updated October 22, 2025 9:56 am.

Toronto’s sports calendar is being reshaped this week, as both the Maple Leafs and Raptors have adjusted their schedules to make room for the Blue Jays’ long-awaited World Series appearance against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The NHL and NBA confirmed changes to upcoming Leafs and Raptors games to avoid direct conflicts with the Jays’ first World Series in 32 years, which begins Friday at Rogers Centre.

For the Maple Leafs, three games have been shifted:

  • Oct. 24 at Buffalo: moved from 7:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Oct. 25 vs. Buffalo: moved from 7 p.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Oct. 28 vs. Calgary: moved from 6:15 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Meanwhile, the Raptors announced that two of their home games at Scotiabank Arena will tip off earlier than originally scheduled.

  • Oct. 24 vs. Milwaukee Bucks: now a 6:30 p.m. start
  • Oct. 29 vs. Houston Rockets: now a 6:30 p.m. start

The Raptors also revealed that World Series Games 1 and 2 will be shown on the Scotiabank Arena videoboard immediately following their game.

“Toronto sports fans are undeniably some of the most passionate fans in the world, and we are proud to have the city’s teams come together and give these fans an opportunity to experience a significant moment in our city’s and nation’s history,” said Keith Pelley, President and CEO of Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment (MLSE).

Related:

With the Dodgers in town and the spotlight of the Fall Classic shining on Toronto, the city is bracing for one of the most electric weekends in its sports history.

“Each of these game time changes are quite complicated and represents the cooperation of many stakeholders, including the respective leagues, coaches and players of the Leafs, Raptors and opposing teams and broadcasters,” Pelley added. “We are grateful to them all for their assistance as we work to make this a very special moment for Toronto fans as we come together to support the Blue Jays.”

