Can the royals break all ties with Prince Andrew?

Prince Andrew’s ties to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein thrust the British royal family into crisis again this week, with the release of a harrowing posthumous memoir by one of Epstein’s main accusers.

For years, Virgina Giuffre has accused Prince Andrew of sexual assault, an allegation he denies. But her book is likely to keep Andrew’s friendship with Epstein in the spotlight, throwing fuel on a cascade of scandal shadowing the King’s brother and a monarchy grappling with diminished public support.

Host Caryn Ceolin is joined by Sarah Sahagian, co-host for The Reheat and publisher of rabble.ca, to discuss Andrew’s fall from grace, the calls for further action against him, and why he may never lose the title of prince.