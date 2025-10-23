Taylor Swift, LL Cool J, Kenny Loggins and David Byrne are among Songwriters Hall of Fame nominees

This combination of images shows Taylor Swift, from left, LL Cool J, and Kenny Loggins. (AP Photo)

By Maria Sherman, The Associated Press

Posted October 23, 2025 9:09 am.

Last Updated October 23, 2025 9:56 am.

NEW YORK (AP) — Taylor Swift, Kenny Loggins, LL Cool J, Pink, Sarah McLachlan and Talking Heads’ David Byrne are among the impressive list of nominees for the 2026 Songwriters Hall of Fame class, an eclectic mix of pop, hip-hop, folk and rock innovators.

Also on the ballot are Charlotte Caffey, Kathy Valentine and Jane M. Wiedlin of The Go-Go’s, Randy Bachman and Burton Cummings of The Guess Who, Gerry Beckley and Dewey Bunnell of America and Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley of the glam rock band Kiss.

News of Simmons and Stanley’s inclusion comes days after the death of Ace Frehley, Kiss’ original lead guitarist and founding member. Frehley, 74, died Oct. 16 in New Jersey.

Rounding out the performer-songwriter category is Richard Carpenter of The Carpenters (notable hits include “Goodbye To Love,” “Top Of The World” and “Yesterday Once More”), Harry Wayne Casey, better known as KC of KC and the Sunshine Band (“Rock Your Baby,” “That’s The Way (I Like It)” and “(Shake Shake Shake) Shake Your Booty”) and guitarist Boz Scaggs.

The Hall annually inducts performers and non-performers alike. The latter category’s nominees this year include disco songwriter Pete Bellotte (known for his work with Donna Summer on “Hot Stuff,” “I Feel Love” and “Love To Love You Baby”), Swedish pop producer of the legendary Cheiron Studios, Andreas Carlsson (Backstreet Boys’ “I Want It That Way,” NSYNC’s “Bye Bye Bye,” Katy Perry’s “Waking Up In Vegas”) and Steve Kipner (Olivia Newton-John’s “Physical,” Christina Aguilera’s “Genie In A Bottle.”)

The list also includes longtime Madonna collaborator Patrick Leonard (“Like A Prayer,” “Live To Tell”), Vini Poncia (The Ronettes’ “Do I Love You?,”), Martin Page (Starships’ “We Built This City”), Kenny Nolan (Labelle’s “Lady Marmalade”) and the duo Terry Britten and Graham Lyle (Tina Turner’s “What’s Love Got To Do With It.”)

Eligible voting members have until midnight Eastern on Dec. 4 to turn in ballots with their choices of up to three nominees from the songwriter category and up to three from the performing-songwriter category.

Representing country songwriters are Jeffrey Steele (Rascal Flatts’ “What Hurts The Most,” Tim McGraw’s “The Cowboy In Me”), Don Williams’ “Good Ole Boys Like Me”) and Larry Weiss (Glen Campbell’s “Rhinestone Cowboy,” Jeff Beck’s “Hi Ho Silver Lining.”)

R&B-pop songwriters are also prevalent this year with Tom Snow (The Pointer Sisters’ “He’s So Shy,” Deniece Williams’ “Let’s Hear it for the Boy”) and Christopher “Tricky” Stewart (Rihanna’s “Umbrella,” Beyoncé’s “Single Ladies” and “Break My Soul.”)

A few performers are getting another shot at entry. Walter Afanasieff, who helped Mariah Carey with her smash “All I Want for Christmas Is You” and who was previously nominated in the 2025 Songwriters Hall of Fame class, is up for induction again this year.

The Guess Who’s Bachman and Cummings — as well as Bob McDill, known for country classics like Dan Seals’ “Everything That Glitters (Is Not Gold)” — are also returning nominees.

The Songwriters Hall of Fame was established in 1969 to honor those creating the popular music. A songwriter with a notable catalog of songs qualifies for induction 20 years after the first commercial release of a song.

Some already in the hall include Elton John and Bernie Taupin, Brian Wilson, James Taylor, Bruce Springsteen, Tom Petty, Carole King, Paul Simon, Billy Joel, Jon Bon Jovi and Richie Sambora, Lionel Richie, Bill Withers, Neil Diamond, Phil Collins, R.E.M., Steely Dan, Dean Pitchford, Hillary Lindsey and Timbaland.

The 2025 class included George Clinton, The Doobie Brothers, Ashley Gorley, Rodney “Darkchild” Jerkins, The Beach Boys’ Mike Love and Tony Macaulay.

The 2026 inductees will be announced in early 2026.

Maria Sherman, The Associated Press

Top Stories

Air Canada announces major Billy Bishop expansion in Toronto with new U.S. routes

Air Canada is making a significant move at Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport, unveiling plans for new daily flights to four major U.S. cities and expanded service on key domestic routes.

43m ago

Touch 'em all, Joe: 4 swings that defined the Blue Jays, from Carter to Springer

On Oct. 23, 1993, Joe Carter etched his name into baseball immortality with a swing that sent the Toronto Blue Jays to their second straight World Series title.

45m ago

Who will make the Blue Jays' World Series roster? Here's what we know

As the Toronto Blue Jays prepare for their first World Series appearance since 1993, the club is finalizing its 26-man roster.

12m ago

Rogers launches massive World Series ticket giveaway for Blue Jays fans

With the Toronto Blue Jays set to play in their first World Series since 1993, Rogers is rolling out a nationwide ticket giveaway campaign to get more fans into the stands.

3h ago

