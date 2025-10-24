Business sector not sounding alarm after Trump ends trade talks over ad campaign

President Donald Trump points to a reporter during a roundtable in the State Dining Room of the White House on Thursday, Oct. 23, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

By Alessia Passafiume, The Canadian Press

Posted October 24, 2025 12:38 pm.

Last Updated October 24, 2025 2:00 pm.

OTTAWA — The Canadian Chamber of Commerce says it isn’t alarmed after U.S. President Donald Trump announced he is halting trade talks with Canada over an ad campaign run by the Ontario government.

Chamber CEO Candace Laing says the trade talks are “3D chess,” and no one should lose sight of the bigger picture in negotiations with the U.S.

Laing says every negotiation has ebbs and flows, but Canada still has a strong trade deal that supports both industry and massive investments in Canada.

Trump lashed out on social media Thursday over an ad campaign fielded by the Ontario government that features footage of former U.S. president Ronald Reagan saying tariffs damage economies.

Speaking on the tarmac of Ottawa’s airport ahead of a flight to Asia today, Prime Minister Mark Carney said Canada can’t control a “fundamentally changed” U.S. trade policy.

The Canadian Steel Producers Association says it will comment on the state of trade talks in the coming days and it continues to work with Ottawa toward a deal that supports the Canadian steel industry.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 24, 2025.

Alessia Passafiume, The Canadian Press

Top Stories

Bo is back: Blue Jays finalize World Series roster ahead of Game 1

The Toronto Blue Jays have finalized their 26-man roster ahead of Friday's opening game of the World Series. Shortstop Bo Bichette, who hasn't played since injuring his knee in a regular-season game...

updated

1h ago

Blue Jays host Dodgers for Game 1 of World Series. Here's the latest

Rookie Trey Yesavage's improbable season continues today when he gets the start for the Toronto Blue Jays in Game 1 of the World Series. The 22-year-old right-hander, who played at every level of the...

updated

59m ago

Eaton Centre shooter Christopher Husbands denied parole

Christopher Husbands, the man behind the deadly 2012 Eaton Centre shooting that left two men dead, has been denied parole after more than a decade in prison. The Parole Board of Canada rejected Husbands'...

2h ago

Ford stresses U.S.-Canada friendship after Trump accuses Ottawa of 'cheating' on tariffs

Ontario Premier Doug Ford moved quickly Friday to emphasize the strength of Canada's relationship with the United States, responding to a blistering post from U.S. President Donald Trump that accused the...

updated

1h ago

