Roki Sasaki’s first impression of Toronto was a good one, good enough that he was “strongly considering” signing with the Blue Jays and “definitely” close to a deal with the team he’s now facing in the World Series.

His second impression?

“It’s cold,” the 23-year-old said from World Series media day at Rogers Centre. “And that’s what I thought.”

But while it’s cool enough to warrant a closed roof, it’s nowhere near as cold as it was in January, when the Blue Jays invited Sasaki to Toronto for a multi-day visit over the course of which they attempted to recruit him. A years-long process involving all levels of the organization culminated here at Rogers Centre when front office officials pitched Sasaki on their player development resources, and players Bo Bichette, Daulton Varsho and Chad Green showed up as a gesture of support.

That pitch made an impression on the right-hander, who ended up choosing between the Dodgers and Blue Jays.

“It’s really hard to express,” he said, taking deep breaths as he spoke thoughtfully via interpreter. “Because with both teams, the front office, the analysis was spot-on, and I came away very impressed with both teams. I’ve stated some things in the press conference, but it’s actually really hard to express why I eventually chose the Dodgers.”

Asked why the Dodgers and Blue Jays have had success recruiting players from Japan, Sasaki noted that both teams have had Japanese stars before, perhaps a nod to Yusei Kikuchi, the longtime Blue Jays left-hander.

“It’s hard to tell, but ultimately both teams have a really good staff of front office executives,” he said. “Knowing the fact that both teams have had Japanese players in the past, I’m sure has something to do with it.”

Schneider has simple request for Ohtani

A few steps away from Sasaki’s podium sat Shohei Ohtani, though the crowd of reporters around the two-way superstar made him hard to spot at times. Like Sasaki, Ohtani chose the Dodgers over the Blue Jays in free agency — though not before leaving the team’s Dunedin, Fla., training complex with a hat and some gear for his dog, Decoy.

“He’s a great player,” said manager John Schneider. “I’ll say it again, I hope he brought his hat, the Blue Jays hat that he took from us in our meeting, I hope he brought it back finally, and the jacket for Decoy.

“It’s like, give us our stuff back already. But he’s a great player. But that aside, I think that we have a great team and just an unbelievable cast of characters and players. I think things worked out the way they’re meant to work out.”

As for the Jays’ swag, Ohtani says yes, he still has it. It’s in his garage somewhere, but he hasn’t thrown it out.

Early in 2024, when Ohtani visited Toronto for the first time since choosing the Dodgers over the Blue Jays, fans booed him loudly. Chances are good that Sasaki receives a similar reception if he makes his World Series debut at Rogers Centre. So far, Ohtani has not given his younger teammate any advice on how to handle the negativity.

Ultimately, it’s understandable for any player to choose the Dodgers, a historic franchise with deep pockets, ample player resources and two championships in the last five years. As the World Series begins, Sasaki is performing well, and his team is thriving. This was the dream.

At the same time, the Blue Jays’ presence in the Fall Classic shows they belong on this level, too. It’s too late to land either player — that moment’s long gone now. But if the Blue Jays can win four games before the Dodgers do, Ohtani and Sasaki would have to see for themselves the vision they both rejected. And from across the Pacific, the next wave of potential recruits would surely notice who beat Japan’s biggest stars.