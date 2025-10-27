CPP Investments accused of failing to properly factor climate risk

Signage is seen in the reception of CPP Investments' Toronto offices, on Thursday, September 21, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

By The Canadian Press

Posted October 27, 2025 12:06 pm.

Last Updated October 27, 2025 12:56 pm.

TORONTO — Canada’s largest pension fund is being sued by four young Canadians who claim that CPP Investments is failing to properly manage climate-related financial risk.

The four allege in a lawsuit filed Monday that the investment manager for the Canada Pension Plan is breaching its duty to invest in their best interest, and subjecting their contributions to undue risk of loss by its approach.

The lawsuit, filed with the support of Ecojustice and Goldblatt Partners LLP, claims CPP Investments is drastically underestimating the financial implications of climate change, as well as worsening its harms by continuing to invest in the expansion of fossil fuel production.

CPP Investments spokesman Michel Leduc says the fund is still working to assess the lawsuit, but that it remains steadfast on integrating climate-related considerations into its investment activity.

Leduc says CPP Investments has a rigorous approach to integrating climate risk as one of many material factors it considers as it looks to maximize long-term investment returns without undue risk of loss.

He also emphasized that an action against the fund’s efforts to maintain the sustainability of the Canada Pension Plan is an action against the retirement security of 22 million Canadians, and that the fund will do whatever is needed to uphold the interest of contributors.

The lawsuit aims to test whether the fund is indeed doing what’s needed to uphold those interests.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 27, 2025.

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Ford grilled at Queen's Park about trade fallout with Trump over Ontario anti-tariff ad

It's an ad that could subtract significant money and jobs from Ontario's economy. That was the gist of Liberal MPP John Fraser's verbal tirade directed at Premier Doug Ford during question period at...

1h ago

New policy will require all travellers to U.S. have photo taken on entry and exit

The Department of Homeland Security is amending policies to require all non-citizens, including Canadians, to be photographed when they enter or leave the United States. The changing security regulations,...

1h ago

Photo Gallery: Drake joins Vybz Kartel at Toronto concert

When Drake was a teenager, he’d stand outside Toronto’s long-gone Escape Nightclub handing out flyers just to get inside and lose himself in Vybz Kartel’s music. On Sunday night, he came full circle,...

54m ago

Gardiner Expressway fully reopens 18 months ahead of schedule between Dufferin and Strachan

Commuters received welcome news Monday morning as all six lanes of the Gardiner Expressway between Dufferin Street and Strachan Avenue reopened to traffic — a full 18 months ahead of the original construction...

4h ago

Top Stories

Ford grilled at Queen's Park about trade fallout with Trump over Ontario anti-tariff ad

It's an ad that could subtract significant money and jobs from Ontario's economy. That was the gist of Liberal MPP John Fraser's verbal tirade directed at Premier Doug Ford during question period at...

1h ago

New policy will require all travellers to U.S. have photo taken on entry and exit

The Department of Homeland Security is amending policies to require all non-citizens, including Canadians, to be photographed when they enter or leave the United States. The changing security regulations,...

1h ago

Photo Gallery: Drake joins Vybz Kartel at Toronto concert

When Drake was a teenager, he’d stand outside Toronto’s long-gone Escape Nightclub handing out flyers just to get inside and lose himself in Vybz Kartel’s music. On Sunday night, he came full circle,...

54m ago

Gardiner Expressway fully reopens 18 months ahead of schedule between Dufferin and Strachan

Commuters received welcome news Monday morning as all six lanes of the Gardiner Expressway between Dufferin Street and Strachan Avenue reopened to traffic — a full 18 months ahead of the original construction...

4h ago

Most Watched Today

2:21
Gardiner construction wraps up early

Construction on the Gardiner Expressway wrapped up hours ahead of schedule. Dilshad Burman has the details.

5h ago

1:05
Colonel Sanders lookalike behind home plate at Blue Jays game

No, your eyes weren’t deceiving you, Blue Jays fans. That was Colonel Sanders behind the plate for Game 2 of the World Series.

14h ago

1:13
Blue Jays hoping to regain advantage in Game 3 of World Series

CityNews’ Sports Reporter Lindsay Dunn is in Los Angeles and hearing from Blue Jays manager John Schneider and the players ahead of Game 3 of the World Series.

11h ago

2:06
Frosty nights give way to cooler, seasonal daytime conditions

A mix of sun and cloud with the chance of a shower on Monday as temperatures struggle to reach the double digits.

18h ago

3:05
Carney in Malaysia to strengthen trade partners amid U.S. tensions

Prime Minister Mark Carney is in Malaysia at the Association of Southeast Asian Nations leaders' summit, pledging to move quickly on bilateral deals with interested countries.

11h ago

More Videos