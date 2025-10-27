Former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and pop superstar Katy Perry made their first public appearance together over the weekend, stepping out hand-in-hand in the French capital to celebrate Perry’s 41st birthday.

The pair attended a cabaret performance on Saturday at the famed Crazy Horse Paris, where paparazzi and fans gathered outside the venue.

According to TMZ, which published video of the outing, Perry was handed a rose by a fan while onlookers sang “Happy Birthday,” with Trudeau smiling at her side.

The public outing marks a new chapter in a relationship that has been the subject of speculation for months. Dating rumours first surfaced in July, when the two were spotted together in Montreal. Later, a viral photo appeared to show the pair kissing aboard a yacht off the coast of Santa Barbara, Cal.

Both Perry and Trudeau have navigated high-profile personal transitions in recent years. Perry separated from actor Orlando Bloom earlier in 2025, while Trudeau announced his split from Sophie Grégoire in 2023 after 18 years of marriage. Trudeau and Grégoire have three children.

Perry was previously married to actor Russell Brand from 2010 to 2012.