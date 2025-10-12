Viral photo appears to show Justin Trudeau kissing Katy Perry on a yacht

(L-R) Pop star Katy Perry, Former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. (Getty Images)

By Denio Lourenco

Posted October 12, 2025 10:01 am.

Last Updated October 12, 2025 10:11 am.

Things are heating up between Justin Trudeau and “Dark Horse” singer Katy Perry.

The former prime minister of Canada was seen kissing the Grammy-nominated pop star on her 24-metre yacht off the coast of Santa Barbara, Calif. 

The photos were reportedly taken in late September by a tourist on a passing boat and were first published by the Daily Mail on Saturday. They show Perry, 40, in a dark-coloured bathing suit embracing a shirtless Trudeau, 53, who wore dark-blue jeans.

Relationship rumours began to swirl over the summer after the pair were spotted dining together at a high-end restaurant in Montreal. Trudeau was then seen a few days later at the singer’s concert for her “Lifetimes” tour.

Neither Perry or Trudeau have publicly commented on their relationship status.

The pop singer appears to be moving on quickly after announcing her recent split from long-time partner, actor Orlando Bloom, in June 2025. The pair have one daughter and were together for nearly 10 years.

Trudeau, also became newly single after announcing his separation from his wife of 18 years, Sophie Grégoire Trudeau in Aug. 2023. The pair have three children.

