2 people injured during suspected carjacking in Rexdale

Photo shows the scene of a shooting in Toronto's Rexdale neighbourhood on Oct. 28, 2025. (Bertram Dandy/CityNews)

By Denio Lourenco

Posted October 28, 2025 6:08 am.

Last Updated October 28, 2025 6:38 am.

Toronto police are investigating a suspected carjacking that took place in the city’s Rexdale neighbourhood early Tuesday morning.

According to investigators, a man in his 40s was coming out of a car wash facility at a gas station near Queens Plate Drive and Rexdale Boulevard at approximately 2:30 a.m. when armed robbers approached.

Officers say the suspects fired a gun and the man was shot. He was transported to a hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

Paramedics say a second person, a woman in her 30s, was injured during the altercation and sustained minor injuries.

The suspects then fled the scene in an unknown direction.

No other details were immediately available.

