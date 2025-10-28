Canada Post, union set to meet again as rotating strike stretches on

A member of the Canadian Union of Postal Workers pickets outside of a Canada Post Centre in Richmond B.C. on Friday, Sept. 26, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ethan Cairns

By Craig Lord, The Canadian Press

Posted October 28, 2025 2:01 pm.

Last Updated October 28, 2025 2:36 pm.

Canada Post is heading back to the bargaining table with the union representing thousands of postal workers still on a national rotating strike.

Both the Crown corporation and the Canadian Union of Postal Workers confirm plans to meet later this week with a mediator but did not provide a specific date.

Canada Post has for nearly two years been in the middle of strained negotiations on a new collective agreement with its largest union representing some 55,000 workers.

Members took to the picket line more than a month ago after the federal government introduced sweeping changes to Canada Post’s mandate that allow for an expansion of community mailboxes, adjustments in delivery standards and the closure of some post offices.

Union president Jan Simpson says Ottawa “tainted” negotiations by introducing the changes in the middle of talks between the employer and the union and calls for the federal government to butt out of talks.

The two parties haven’t met since Canada Post tabled an updated offer on Oct. 3 but Simpson says that proposal largely recycles elements of a previous deal voted down by union membership.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

World Series Game 4 preview: Blue Jays look to pull even after heartbreaker

After one of the most extraordinary games we’ve seen on the World Series stage — an 18-inning war of attrition that wound up a heartbreaking defeat for the Toronto Blue Jays — they...

15m ago

Budweiser Stage renamed RBC Amphitheatre, will close in 2027 for renos

Live Nation Canada says a planned overhaul of a popular waterfront music spot will increase summer lawn seating and add movable enclosures for winter concerts. The...

4h ago

King and Dufferin intersection to reopen Thursday following streetcar track work

The intersection of King Street West and Dufferin Street is set to reopen Thursday, as streetcar track work wraps up two weeks ahead of schedule. The area has been closed for the construction of new...

21m ago

Gaza ceasefire tested as Israel and Hamas exchange fire and blame

DEIR AL-BALAH, Gaza Strip (AP) — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Tuesday he has ordered the army to immediately carry out “powerful strikes” in Gaza, and Hafmas responded by saying...

5m ago

Top Stories

World Series Game 4 preview: Blue Jays look to pull even after heartbreaker

After one of the most extraordinary games we’ve seen on the World Series stage — an 18-inning war of attrition that wound up a heartbreaking defeat for the Toronto Blue Jays — they...

15m ago

Budweiser Stage renamed RBC Amphitheatre, will close in 2027 for renos

Live Nation Canada says a planned overhaul of a popular waterfront music spot will increase summer lawn seating and add movable enclosures for winter concerts. The...

4h ago

King and Dufferin intersection to reopen Thursday following streetcar track work

The intersection of King Street West and Dufferin Street is set to reopen Thursday, as streetcar track work wraps up two weeks ahead of schedule. The area has been closed for the construction of new...

21m ago

Gaza ceasefire tested as Israel and Hamas exchange fire and blame

DEIR AL-BALAH, Gaza Strip (AP) — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Tuesday he has ordered the army to immediately carry out “powerful strikes” in Gaza, and Hafmas responded by saying...

5m ago

Most Watched Today

2:59
Budweiser Stage renamed to RBC Amphitheatre, to become all-season venue

Toronto's waterfront concert venue Budweiser Stage is set to undergo renovations in 2027 as it transforms to an all-season venue and renamed to RBC Amphitheatre.

2h ago

0:29
King Charles heckled over Prince Andrew's relationship with Epstein

King Charles III was heckled over Prince Andrew's relationship with Jeffrey Epstein during a visit to a cathedral on Monday.

4h ago

3:47
Premier Doug Ford says he has no regrets about Ontario ad despite putting U.S.-Canada trade talks in jeopardy

As Tina Yazdani reports, Ontario Premier Doug Ford says he has no regrets about his anti-tariff ad campaign even after Trump cancelled trade talks and threatened to increase tariffs on Canada.

21h ago

1:37
'Good job premier!': Ford pressed on anti-U.S. tariff ad amid trade fallout

Liberal MPP for Ottawa South John Fraser pressed Premier Doug Ford on the U.S. tariff ad played during games one and two of the World Series. The ads were pulled after Trump ended trade talks with Canada over the campaign.

1:05
Colonel Sanders lookalike behind home plate at Blue Jays game

No, your eyes weren’t deceiving you, Blue Jays fans. That was Colonel Sanders behind the plate for Game 2 of the World Series.

More Videos