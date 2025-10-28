King and Dufferin intersection to reopen Thursday following streetcar track work

The intersection of King Street West and Dufferin Street is set to reopen Thursday, as streetcar track work wraps up two weeks ahead of schedule.

The area has been closed for the construction of new streetcar tracks and repair work since late September. The work was initially scheduled to wrap up by mid-November.

In an update, City officials said vehicles, cyclists and TTC buses will now be able to travel through the intersection once it has been reopened.

The TTC said regular bus service will resume on the 29/329 Dufferin and 929 Dufferin Express through the area. However, the King streetcar will remain on diversion as crews test the new streetcar tracks.

“During the week of November 3, TTC crews will commission and test the newly-built streetcar tracks,” City officials stated in the update.

During the testing period, the 504A King/304 King and 508 Lake Shore streetcars will divert on Queen Street West between Shaw Street and Roncesvalles Avenue. The 504B King streetcars will continue to be shortened to Bathurst Street.

Buses along the 503 Kingston Road route will also be temporarily extended past Dufferin Street, operating between Bingham Loop (Kingston Road at Victoria Park Avenue) and Roncesvalles Avenue, stopping at all stops along King until regular streetcar service is restored.

The TTC said Wheel-Trans service will remain accessible in areas where local traffic is permitted.

Click here for full details of the service adjustments.