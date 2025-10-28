Elderly woman dead, two others injured in Pickering crash

A Durham Regional Police Service cruiser is seen in this undated photo. CITYNEWS

By Patricia D'Cunha

Posted October 28, 2025 9:00 am.

An 85-year-old woman is dead and another elderly woman is in critical condition in hospital following a two-vehicle crash in Pickering on Monday.

Officers with the Durham Regional Police Service, along with other emergency personnel, were called to the scene on Altona Road, south of Pickering Concession Road 3, around 10:45 a.m.

Police say the 85-year-old woman was driving a Pontiac sedan northbound on Altona when the vehicle was struck by a southbound Toyota SUV that had crossed into the northbound lanes.

Paramedics transported her to local-area hospital where she was pronounced dead.

An 84-year-old woman, a passenger in the Pontiac, was taken to a trauma centre in Toronto, where she remains in critical but stable condition.

Police say a 74-year-old woman driving the Toyota was taken a local hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the crash is not yet known and police continue to investigate.

