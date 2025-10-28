Suspect wanted in Toronto assault investigation

Chanell Christine Gamache, 29, of Toronto is wanted for two counts of assault with a weapon and assault. HANDOUT/Toronto Police Service

By Meredith Bond

Posted October 28, 2025 8:59 pm.

Last Updated October 28, 2025 9:20 pm.

A suspect has been identified in an assault with a weapon investigation in the East York area.

Toronto police were called to an assault in the area of Dawes Road and Park Vista.

It’s alleged there was an interaction between the accused and the victim and the suspect allegedly assaulted the victim multiple times.

The suspect also allegedly used an edged weapon to threaten the victim.

Chanell Christine Gamache, 29, of Toronto is wanted for two counts of assault with a weapon and assault.

The suspect is described as five foot five inches with a heavy build and was last seen wearing a green jacket, grey pants and was carrying a pink backpack.    

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

World Series Game 4: Guerrero Jr. hits 2-run homer off Ohtani in the 3rd inning

Toronto Blue Jay Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has hit his first home run of the World Series off the Shohei Ohtani in the third inning of Game 4 to take the lead 2-1. The Blue Jays and the Dodgers are coming...

26m ago

Budweiser Stage renamed RBC Amphitheatre, will close in 2027 for renos

Live Nation Canada says a planned overhaul of a popular waterfront music spot will increase summer lawn seating and add movable enclosures for winter concerts. The...

11h ago

George Springer not in Blue Jays' lineup for Game 4 of World Series

George Springer is not in the Toronto Blue Jays' lineup for Game 4 of the World Series. After manager John Schneider called Springer "hour-to-hour, day-to-day," leading up to first pitch Tuesday (Sportsnet,...

3h ago

Category 5 Hurricane Melissa brings flooding and catastrophic winds to Jamaica

KINGSTON, Jamaica (AP) — Heavy floodwaters swept across southwestern Jamaica, winds tore roofs off buildings and boulders tumbled onto roads Tuesday as Hurricane Melissa came ashore as a catastrophic...

30m ago

Top Stories

World Series Game 4: Guerrero Jr. hits 2-run homer off Ohtani in the 3rd inning

Toronto Blue Jay Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has hit his first home run of the World Series off the Shohei Ohtani in the third inning of Game 4 to take the lead 2-1. The Blue Jays and the Dodgers are coming...

26m ago

Budweiser Stage renamed RBC Amphitheatre, will close in 2027 for renos

Live Nation Canada says a planned overhaul of a popular waterfront music spot will increase summer lawn seating and add movable enclosures for winter concerts. The...

11h ago

George Springer not in Blue Jays' lineup for Game 4 of World Series

George Springer is not in the Toronto Blue Jays' lineup for Game 4 of the World Series. After manager John Schneider called Springer "hour-to-hour, day-to-day," leading up to first pitch Tuesday (Sportsnet,...

3h ago

Category 5 Hurricane Melissa brings flooding and catastrophic winds to Jamaica

KINGSTON, Jamaica (AP) — Heavy floodwaters swept across southwestern Jamaica, winds tore roofs off buildings and boulders tumbled onto roads Tuesday as Hurricane Melissa came ashore as a catastrophic...

30m ago

Most Watched Today

5:29
Canadian trapped in Jamaica as Hurricane Melissa makes landfall

Canadian Jay Martin details his experience hunkering down in Montego Bay, Jamaica as Hurricane Melissa makes landfall.

8h ago

1:54
Ontario proposes rebate on provincial HST for first-time homebuyers

Ontario's housing minister Rob Flack announced plans to introduce an eight per cent rebate on HST for some first-time homebuyers if the feds follow its proposed plan to remove its HST.

10h ago

2:59
Budweiser Stage renamed to RBC Amphitheatre, to become all-season venue

Toronto's waterfront concert venue Budweiser Stage is set to undergo renovations in 2027 as it transforms to an all-season venue and renamed to RBC Amphitheatre.

9h ago

0:29
King Charles heckled over Prince Andrew's relationship with Epstein

King Charles III was heckled over Prince Andrew's relationship with Jeffrey Epstein during a visit to a cathedral on Monday.

11h ago

2:47
Jays drop grueling 18-inning Game 3 of World Series

The Toronto Blue Jays fell short to the L.A. Dodgers after a grueling 18-inning 6 hour and 39 minute-long Game 3.

12h ago

More Videos