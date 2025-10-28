Suspect wanted in Toronto assault investigation

A suspect has been identified in an assault with a weapon investigation in the East York area.

Toronto police were called to an assault in the area of Dawes Road and Park Vista.

It’s alleged there was an interaction between the accused and the victim and the suspect allegedly assaulted the victim multiple times.

The suspect also allegedly used an edged weapon to threaten the victim.

Chanell Christine Gamache, 29, of Toronto is wanted for two counts of assault with a weapon and assault.

The suspect is described as five foot five inches with a heavy build and was last seen wearing a green jacket, grey pants and was carrying a pink backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.