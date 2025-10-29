Man wanted in alleged sexual assault aboard TTC bus in Scarborough

Surveillance photo of a man wanted in connection with an alleged sexual assault aboard a TTC bus in Scarborough on October 28, 2025. TPS/HO

By John Marchesan

Posted October 29, 2025 1:04 pm.

Police are searching for a man in connection with an alleged sexual assault aboard a TTC bus in Scarborough.

Investigators say just before 4:30 p.m. on October 28, both the suspect and victim were on the bus in the area of Lawrence Avenue East and Pharmacy Avenue when they allege the man sexually assaulted the victim before fleeing the scene.

Police say the man and the victim were not known to each other.

The man is described as between 50 and 60 years old, five-feet-nine and six-feet with a large build, balding grey hair, a grey beard and wearing glasses. He was last seen wearing a grey coat, a blue button-up shirt, black pants and shoes.

