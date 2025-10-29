Two Brampton men charged in fake carjacking fraud scheme

Two men from Brampton are facing charges after fabricating a story about a carjacking.

Provincial police in Caledon say they were called to investigate an alleged carjacking on September 18 in the area of Old School Road and Mississauga Road.

Police say one of the men said their vehicle was involved in a crash and that two suspects, one of them armed with a handgun, stole their vehicle and fled the scene.

Police say upon further investigation, it was determined the carjacking was fake and part of a complex fraud scheme.

Raji Sharma, 38, of Brampton, and Meeraj Tandon, 40, of Brampton, have each been charged with public mischief and fraud over $5,000.

The pair are scheduled to appear in court at a later date to answer to the charges.