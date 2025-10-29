World Series Game 5: Blue Jays’ Schneider and Guerrero Jr. hit back-to-back homers, Toronto leads 3-1

Toronto Blue Jays' Davis Schneider (36) celebrates with Vladimir Guerrero Jr. after their back-to-back home runs during the first inning in Game 5 of baseball's World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers, Wednesday, Oct. 29, 2025, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis) Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By Meredith Bond

Posted October 29, 2025 8:23 pm.

Last Updated October 29, 2025 9:12 pm.

It only took three pitches of the World Series Game 5 for the Blue Jays to take a 2-0 lead with back-to-back home runs from Davis Schneider and Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

Leadoff hitter Schneider struck the first pitch off Dodger’s starter Blake Snell deep to left field for his first World Series home run. Guerrero Jr. followed closely behind with a home run off of Snell’s second pitch to him.

The Blue Jays are coming off a 6-2 win last night in L.A. after a heartbreaking lost in the 18-inning marathon Game 3 on Monday.

Rookie Trey Yesavage started Blue Jays and was cruising through the Dodgers hitters until a home run in the third inning from Enrique Hernández, his only hit allowed so far.

Daulton Varsho scored in the 4th inning after leading off the inning with a triple. Ernie Clement brought him home with a sacrifice flyout to put the Blue Jays up 3-1.

Back-to-back leadoff homers had only happened one other time to begin a playoff game: Ray Durham and Scott Hatteberg of the Oakland Athletics connected off Minnesota’s Rick Reed in Game 3 of the 2002 AL division series.

George Springer was not in the starting lineup Wednesday, after missing his second game after suffering an injury to his right side in Game 3 but manager John Schneider said he would be available to pinch hit if necessary.

The World Series is tied 2-2.

Davis Schneider’s family spoke with CityNews before his leadoff home run about watching him play on the biggest stage in the world.

“I’ve always watched the World Series, this is my first go-round with being here. Did I ever think this would happen? Not really. I knew Davis would make it to the majors, but I just never let myself go that far. This is just amazing,” said his mom Elena.

“I’m just still not fully understanding or comprehending it at all.”

With files from Lindsay Dunn and The Canadian Press

