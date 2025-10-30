Dictionary.com’s word of the year is ‘6-7.’ But is it even a word and what does it mean?

This Dictionary.com page shows the newest word of the year "6-7" on a computer screen, Thursday, Oct. 30, 2025, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato)

By John Seewer, The Associated Press

Posted October 30, 2025 1:33 pm.

Last Updated October 30, 2025 6:07 pm.

Go ahead and roll your eyes. Shrug your shoulders. Or maybe just juggle your hands in the air.

Dictionary.com’s word of the year isn’t even really a word. It’s the viral term “6-7” that kids and teenagers can’t stop repeating and laughing about and parents and teachers can’t make any sense of.

The word — if you can call it that — exploded in popularity over the summer. It’s more of an inside joke with an unclear meaning, driven by social media.

Dictionary.com says its annual selection is a linguistic time capsule reflecting social trends and events. But the site admitted it too is a bit confused by “6-7.”

“Don’t worry, because we’re all still trying to figure out exactly what it means,” the site said in its announcement this week.

How did ‘6-7’ become a thing?

It all seems to trace back to rapper Skrilla’s song from 2024 called “Doot Doot (6-7).”

That song started appearing in TikTok videos with basketball players, including the NBA’s LaMelo Ball who stands 6-foot-7.

Then a boy, now known as “The 6-7 Kid,” shouted the ubiquitous phrase while another kid next to him juggled his hands in a video that went viral this year.

That’s all it took.

So what does ‘6-7’ mean?

The real answer is no one knows.

And sometimes it depends on who’s on the receiving end of “6-7.”

Even how to write “6-7” is up for debate — is it “6 7” or “six seven?”

According to Dictionary.com, the phrase could mean “so-so,” or “maybe this, maybe that” when combined with the juggling hands gesture.

Merriam-Webster calls it a “a nonsensical expression used especially by teens and tweens.”

Some simply use it to frustrate adults when being questioned.

“It’s meaningless, ubiquitous, and nonsensical. In other words, it has all the hallmarks of brainrot,” Dictionary.com said. “Still, it remains meaningful to the people who use it because of the connection it fosters.”

How has the rest of the world responded?

Parents and teachers have created their own videos trying to explain the sensation.

Some offer tips on how to stop their kids from repeating it all day long. Others suggest embracing it — even making “6-7” Halloween costumes — so it will become uncool.

Teachers have banned it. Influencers and child psychologists have tried to make sense of it.

It’s even spilled over into the NFL as a way to celebrate big plays.

Why is it word of the year?

Dictionary.com says it looks for words that influence how we talk with each other and communicate online.

The site scoured search engines, headlines and social media trends in making its choice. Online searches for “6-7” took off dramatically over the summer, it said, and haven’t slowed, growing by six times since June.

“The Word of the Year isn’t just about popular usage; it reveals the stories we tell about ourselves and how we’ve changed over the year,” the site said.

John Seewer, The Associated Press


Top Stories

Critics speak out against Canada's decision to end blood safety monitoring program

A national blood contribution monitoring program, established after one of the country’s worst public health disasters, is soon coming to an end. It’s a decision being met with strong criticism from...

5h ago

Toronto police officer fires shot during carjacking investigation in Mississauga; 1 arrested, 1 wanted

A Toronto police officer discharged their firearm during a carjacking investigation in Mississauga on Wednesday night, leaving one suspect in custody and another still at large, according to investigators. The...

5h ago

Ontario speed cameras to soon be removed after bill passes

Speed cameras are set to be removed across Ontario in two weeks, after Premier Doug Ford’s government passed legislation Thursday to ban them, though it's unclear when the premier's much-touted alternative...

3h ago

TTC, Metrolinx increasing service to cope with crowds as Jays look to claim World Series in Toronto

With the Toronto Blue Jays heading home to try and close out their World Series clash against the Dodgers, the TTC and Metrolinx want to make sure they're ready to serve the hordes of ecstatic fans who...

1h ago

