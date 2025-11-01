Man, 50, fatally struck in Ajax

A 50-year-old man is dead after being struck by a vehicle in Ajax on Friday evening.

Durham police were called to Taunton Road East near Warner Drive just before 6:40 p.m. for reports of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle.

Police say a black 4-door Acura struck a pedestrian eastbound on Taunton Road East at Warner Drive.

Officers say the pedestrian was crossing on the roadway east of the intersection, and not on the crosswalk.

The 50-year-old male pedestrian was pronounced deceased at the scene. Meanwhile, the female driver of the Acura remained on the scene.