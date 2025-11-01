NAV Canada says ‘resource constraints’ caused flight delays Saturday at Pearson

People are shown at Pearson International Airport in Toronto on Friday, March 10, 2023.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

By The Canadian Press

Posted November 1, 2025 9:14 pm.

Last Updated November 1, 2025 10:57 pm.

TORONTO — Canada’s air navigation service provider says flights were delayed Saturday at Toronto’s Pearson International Airport due to what it called “resource constraints.”

A tweet from NAV Canada said that some flights at the airport were delayed, and that its team was “moving aircraft safely, and as quickly as possible.”

Passengers were advised to check the status of their flights with their airline.

Air Canada said on X that the NAV Canada issues were causing delays and cancellations across the airline’s network.

In an emailed statement, NAV Canada explained that it implemented a Traffic Management Initiative, which it said was required to manage demand safely in light of staffing availability and increased traffic this weekend.

The website for Pearson showed most arrivals at the airport were expected to be delayed until close to midnight on Saturday, and while most departures also appeared delayed earlier in the evening, planes seemed to be taking off on time after 8 p.m. local time.

“We know delays are frustrating and we regret the impact on travellers, airlines and airports,” NAV Canada said in its statement.

“We expect traffic levels to gradually return to normal tonight, though we recognize that some travellers will continue to experience delays as we work through the backlog.”

The email said NAV Canada is building capacity by recruiting and training workers across Canada.

NAV Canada also reported delays affecting some flights in Toronto due to weather and volume on Friday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 1, 2025.

The Canadian Press

Winner takes it all: Dodgers lead Blue Jays in Game 7 of World Series

TORONTO — The Dodgers are leading the Blue Jays 5-4 in extra innings of Game 7. Toronto is seeking the championship title for the first time since 1993 in front of a sold-out crowd at Rogers Centre...

DEVELOPING

1m ago

Roots CEO Meghan Roach caught Bo Bichette's home run ball in decisive Game 7

The Blue Jays fan who caught Bo Bichette's home run ball in the third inning of the clinching World Series game on Saturday just happens to be the head of another iconic Canadian brand. Meghan Roach,...

1h ago

Blue Jays fans go wild after Bo Bichette's 3-run home run

Fans went wild as Toronto Blue Jays' Bo Bichette had a three-run shot in the bottom of the third inning, the first playoff home run of his career. It put the Jays ahead 3-0 at the time and sent fans inside...

52m ago

Benches clear at Game 7 of World Series after LA's Wrobleski hits Toronto's Giménez with fastball

TORONTO (AP) — Both benches and bullpens cleared in Game 7 of the World Series after Dodgers left-hander Justin Wrobleski hit Blue Jays shortstop Andrés Giménez on the right hand with a pitch in the...

1h ago

1:28
Jays getting set for World Series Game 7

CityNews' Lindsay Dunn previews tonight's winner-take-all game 7 between Los Angeles and Toronto.

5h ago

2:55
Clocks go back early Sunday as Daylight Saving Time ends

The clocks will go back an hour early Sunday as Ontario marks the end of Daylight Saving Time. Nick Westoll has more on the reminders from health and emergency services personnel.

8h ago

4:23
Blue Jays fans hopeful ahead of decisive Game 7

Toronto fans are hopeful the Blue Jays can win the World Series in seven games on Saturday night. Afua Baah is gauging the level of optimism outside Rogers Centre ahead of the big game.

13h ago

1:41
All hands on deck: Blue Jays gear up for Game 7 of the World Series

It’s do-or-die for the Toronto Blue Jays as they prepare for a decisive Game 7 of the World Series. Lindsay Dunn has the story on how the entire team is stepping up for the biggest game of the year.

10h ago

0:38
Dodgers force World Series Game 7 with 3-1 win over Blue Jays

Mookie Betts hit a two-run single in a three-run third inning, and the defending champion Los Angeles Dodgers held off the Blue Jays 3-1 on Friday night to force the World Series to a decisive Game 7.
