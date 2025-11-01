Blue Jays fans still hopeful for World Series win in decisive Game 7

Erica Natividad speaks with fans who gathered at Nathan Phillips Square in Toronto for Game 6 of the World Series.

By The Canadian Press

Posted November 1, 2025 6:00 am.

Last Updated November 1, 2025 8:04 am.

TORONTO — Blue Jays fans are still looking for a World Series win in Toronto tonight after the team fell to the Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday, forcing Game 7.

The visiting Dodgers defeated the Jays in Game 6 with a score of 3-1.

The Fall Classic series is now tied at three games apiece, with first pitch in the clinching game set for 8 p.m. EDT on Sportsnet and Sportsnet +.

Toronto will be playing a World Series Game 7 for the first time — the Blue Jays won their only championships in six games in both 1992 and ’93.

The LA Dodgers won their only Series Game 7 at Minnesota in 1965 when Sandy Koufax pitched a three-hit shutout on two days’ rest after his four-hit shutout won Game 5. They lost Game 7 at home to Houston in 2017. Going back, the Brooklyn Dodgers lost Game 7 to the Yankees in 1947, ‘52 and ’56, and beat the Yankees in Game 7 in 1955.

Watch parties are set to take place across Toronto, including at Scotiabank Arena, Nathan Phillips Square and the University of Toronto’s downtown campus.

The City of Toronto says it’s working closely with the Rogers Centre, Toronto police, transit agencies and others to prepare for “all possible scenarios.”

Watch parties are also planned across the province, including at Celebration Square in Mississauga, Garden Square in Brampton, Springer Market Square in Kingston and Sault Ste. Marie’s downtown plaza.

Max Scherzer is about to become the only living pitcher to start two winner-take-all Game 7s in the World Series.

Only Bob Gibson (1964, ‘67, ’68) and Lew Burdette and Don Larsen (both 1957 and ‘58) have started multiple winner-take-all Game 7s in the World Series. Burleigh Grimes started Game 7 in 1920 and ’31, but his first was in a year the Series was best-of-nine.

The Dodgers pitching plans are less certain. Shohei Ohtani might start Game 7 and while Tyler Glasnow, Saturday’s presumed starter, might pitch on back-to-back days after coming out of the bullpen to close out Game 6. 

If Ohtani entered the game as a reliever after starting the game as a designated hitter, he would need to play a position after pitching to remain in the game. The Dodgers would lose their DH.

Per MLB rules created to facilitate Ohtani’s two-way status, Ohtani can remain in the game as a DH if he begins the game as the starting pitcher.

Ohtani has never pitched in relief during his Major League Baseball career. He made a handful of relief appearances in Japan for the Pacific League’s Hokkaido Nippon-Ham Fighters, mostly as a rookie in 2013. He closed out Japan’s victory in the 2023 World Baseball Classic final against the United States, striking out then-Los Angeles Angels teammate Mike Trout for the final out.

