Trump to host al-Sharaa in first-ever visit by a Syrian president to White House, official says

President Donald Trump speaks to the media after boarding Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews, Md., Friday, Oct. 31, 2025, enroute to Florida. AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

By Aamer Madhani, The Associated Press

Posted November 1, 2025 5:33 pm.

Last Updated November 1, 2025 6:56 pm.

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — President Donald Trump will host Ahmad al-Sharaa for talks, a first-ever visit by a Syrian president to the White House, an administration official said Saturday.

The official, who was not authorized to comment publicly about the yet to be formally announced engagement, said that the meeting is expected to take place Nov. 10.

Trump met with al-Sharaa in Saudi Arabia in May in what was the first encounter between the two nations’ leaders in 25 years. Syria continues to struggle to emerge from decades of international isolation.

The meeting, on the sidelines of Trump’s get-together with the leaders of the Gulf Cooperation Council, was seen as a major turn of events for a Syria that is still adjusting to life after the over 50-year, iron-gripped rule of the Assad family.

Al-Sharaa once had a $10 million U.S. bounty on his head.

Under the nom de guerre Abu Mohammed al-Golani, al-Sharaa had ties to al-Qaida and joined insurgents battling U.S. forces in Iraq before entering the Syrian war. He was even imprisoned by U.S. troops there for several years.

Al-Sharaa is expected during his visit to sign an agreement on joining the U.S.-led coalition against ISIS, the official said.

Al-Sharaa in the May meeting became the first Syrian leader to meet an American president since Hafez Assad met Bill Clinton in Geneva in 2000.

The visit comes as Trump is urging Middle East allies to seize the moment to build a durable peace in the volatile region after Israel and Hamas earlier this month began implementing a ceasefire and hostage deal. That agreement aims to bring about a permanent end to the brutal two-year war in Gaza.

The fragile ceasefire and hostage deal continues to hold, but the situation remains precarious.

Israeli strikes in Gaza earlier this week killed 104 people, including dozens of women and children, the enclave’s health authorities said.

The strikes, the deadliest since the ceasefire began on Oct. 10, marked the most serious challenge to the tenuous truce to date.

The strikes came Tuesday night after Israel accused Hamas of killing a soldier and staging the discovery of a deceased hostage.

News of the planned meeting between Trump and al-Sharaa was first reported by Axios.

Aamer Madhani, The Associated Press


Top Stories

Winner takes it all: Blue Jays still hopeful for World Series win in decisive Game 7

TORONTO — Blue Jays fans are still looking for a World Series win in Toronto tonight after the team fell to the Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday, forcing Game 7. The visiting Dodgers defeated the Jays...

31m ago

Blue Jays manager Schneider moves Barger up two spots to bat fifth for Game 7

Blue Jays manager John Schneider made a couple minor changes to his batting order for Game 7 of the World Series on Saturday night against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Addison Barger was set to...

13m ago

Shohei Ohtani to start World Series Game 7 for Dodgers against Blue Jays, Max Scherzer

TORONTO (AP) — Shohei Ohtani will start Game 7 of the World Series for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Toronto Blue Jays, showcasing the two-way star on the mound in the sport's biggest game. Starting...

3h ago

Clocks fall back this weekend: What Daylight Saving Time means for Canadians

Canadians will "fall back" on Sunday as Daylight Saving Time ends, giving residents an extra hour of sleep but also ushering in darker evenings across Toronto and much of the country. At 2 a.m. on Nov....

