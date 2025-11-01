Ukraine says it hit a key fuel pipeline near Moscow that supplies Russian forces

In this image made from video provided by the Russian Defense Ministry Press Service on Friday, Oct. 31, 2025, Russian servicemen attend a practice for sabotage operations behind enemy lines at a training ground on an undisclosed location. (Russian Defense Ministry Press Service via AP)

By Samya Kullab, The Associated Press

Posted November 1, 2025 6:24 am.

Last Updated November 1, 2025 8:13 am.

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian forces hit an important fuel pipeline in the Moscow region that supplies the Russian army, Ukraine’s military intelligence said Saturday, a claim that came amid a sustained Russian campaign of massive drone and missile attacks on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure.

The operation was carried out late Friday, according to a statement on the Telegram messaging channel. The agency, which is known by its acronym HUR, described it as a “serious blow” to Russia’s military logistics.

HUR said its forces struck the Koltsevoy pipeline, which spans 400 kilometers (250 miles) and supplies the Russian army with gasoline, diesel and jet fuel from refineries in Ryazan, Nizhny Novgorod and Moscow.

The operation, which targeted infrastructure near Ramensky district, destroyed all three fuel lines, HUR said.

The pipeline was capable of transporting up to 3 million tons of jet fuel, 2.8 million tons of diesel, and 1.6 million tons of gasoline annually, HUR said.

“Our strikes have had more impact than sanctions,” said Kyrylo Budanov, the head of HUR, referring to international sanctions on Russia imposed over its full-out war and the February 2022 invasion of Ukraine.

Elsewhere, a civilian died and 15 more were injured after Russia struck southern Ukraine with a ballistic missile on Saturday morning, local official Vitaliy Kim said. A child is among those injured in the strike on the Mykolaiv regi, he said and added that Russia used an Iskander missile.

Another Russian strike early Saturday sparked a fire at a gas plant in the central Poltava region, Ukraine’s emergency service reported.

The latest strikes came as Russia keeps up massive drone and missile attacks on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure — attacks that brought power outages and restrictions across Ukraine earlier this week, in what Kyiv described as a “systematic energy terror.”

Moscow launched 223 drones at Ukraine overnight into Saturday, 206 of which were shot down, according to the Ukrainian air force. Seventeen struck targets in seven Ukrainian regions, the air force said, without providing details.

Russia also hit an agricultural enterprise in Ukraine’s northern Chernihiv region, injuring a 66-year old woman there, according to a Telegram update by regional government official Viacheslav Chaus.

___

Follow AP’s coverage of the war in Ukraine at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

Samya Kullab, The Associated Press


Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

1 dead in early morning two-vehicle crash in Brampton

One driver is dead following an early morning crash in Brampton. Police in Peel Region say the two-vehicle crash happened at Queen Street and Chinguacousy Road just before 4:30 a.m. Saturday. Police...

19m ago

Blue Jays fans still hopeful for World Series win in decisive Game 7

TORONTO — Blue Jays fans are still looking for a World Series win in Toronto tonight after the team fell to the Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday, forcing Game 7. The visiting Dodgers defeated the Jays...

1h ago

Carney says he told Ontario premier not to run anti-tariff ad, apologized to Trump

GYEONGJU — Prime Minister Mark Carney says he told Ontario Premier Doug Ford that he didn't think the province should run the ad campaign that's being blamed for ending trade talks with the U.S. When...

1h ago

'This is not a game': Carney prepared to fight election over spending plan

GYEONGJU — Prime Minister Mark Carney has wrapped up his first official visit to Asia after attending two major summits and holding a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping that both countries hailed...

3m ago

Top Stories

1 dead in early morning two-vehicle crash in Brampton

One driver is dead following an early morning crash in Brampton. Police in Peel Region say the two-vehicle crash happened at Queen Street and Chinguacousy Road just before 4:30 a.m. Saturday. Police...

19m ago

Blue Jays fans still hopeful for World Series win in decisive Game 7

TORONTO — Blue Jays fans are still looking for a World Series win in Toronto tonight after the team fell to the Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday, forcing Game 7. The visiting Dodgers defeated the Jays...

1h ago

Carney says he told Ontario premier not to run anti-tariff ad, apologized to Trump

GYEONGJU — Prime Minister Mark Carney says he told Ontario Premier Doug Ford that he didn't think the province should run the ad campaign that's being blamed for ending trade talks with the U.S. When...

1h ago

'This is not a game': Carney prepared to fight election over spending plan

GYEONGJU — Prime Minister Mark Carney has wrapped up his first official visit to Asia after attending two major summits and holding a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping that both countries hailed...

3m ago

Most Watched Today

1:41
All Hands on Deck: Blue Jays Gear Up for Game 7 of the World Series

It’s do-or-die for the Toronto Blue Jays as they prepare for a decisive Game 7 of the World Series. Lindsay Dunn has the story on how the entire team is stepping up for the biggest game of the year.

8h ago

0:38
Dodgers force World Series Game 7 with 3-1 win over Blue Jays

Mookie Betts hit a two-run single in a three-run third inning, and the defending champion Los Angeles Dodgers held off the Blue Jays 3-1 on Friday night to force the World Series to a decisive Game 7.

9h ago

1:47
Fans gathered at Nathan Phillips Square for Game 6

Erica Natividad speaks with fans who gathered at Nathan Phillips Square in Toronto for Game 6 of the World Series.

9h ago

2:30
Blue Jays lose to Dodgers in Game 6 of World Series

The Blue Jays lost to the Dodgers in Game 6 of the World Series. Alan Carter has the details

9h ago

2:20
Report calls for changes to policing in Toronto

The Toronto Police Service has been put under the microscope after a report highlighted a loss of trust amongst officers and the public, as the review looks to inform the future of policing.

12h ago

More Videos