Man critically injured in single-vehicle crash in Brampton

A look at the Queen Street East off ramp from Highway 410. ONTARIO511

By John Marchesan

Posted November 2, 2025 1:04 pm.

Last Updated November 2, 2025 1:54 pm.

A man has suffered life-threatening injuries following a single-vehicle crash in Brampton.

In a social media post around 8:30 a.m. Sunday, provincial police said the crash occurred on the northbound Highway 410 off-ramp to Queen Street East.

Paramedics say they came across the crash just before 8 a.m. and transported the driver of the vehicle to the hospital in critical condition.

The investigation into what led up to the crash forced the closure of the ramp for more than six hours before it was reopened just before 2 p.m.

UK police release 1 of 2 men arrested over train stabbings and laud 'heroic' rail worker

LONDON (AP) — British police said Sunday that one of two men arrested in connection with a mass stabbing attack that spread fear and panic on a London-bound train a day earlier has been released without...

7m ago

How the U.S. Supreme Court's tariff decision could impact Canada

WASHINGTON — Donald Trump's tariff agenda is set to face a major legal hurdle in the U.S. Supreme Court this week but no matter the ruling, it will not spare Canada from all of the president's devastating...

8h ago

Mark Carney's first budget plots a sharp departure from past fiscal plans

OTTAWA — Prime Minster Mark Carney's government is getting ready to table its first budget this week — one that will be markedly different from budgets of the past. "This one is important for a...

4h ago

OPP investigate after suspected morphine found in Halloween treat

Provincial police near North Bay are investigating after a suspicious substance was found in a potato chip bag handed out on Halloween night. Investigators say a family in the northern Ontario community...

5h ago

1:37
Heartbreak now but hope for the Blue Jays future

Rogers Centre went from the place that everyone wanted to be to the place they could not get far enough away from following Game 7 of the World Series. As Brandon Choghri explains, while fans may be heartbroken, there is hope for this team next year.

6h ago

1:14
Fans go wild in Toronto after Bichette smashes three-run home run

Fans went wild Saturday night during Game 7 as Bo Bichette homered a hit into the centre-field seats during the third inning.

16h ago

1:28
Jays getting set for World Series Game 7

CityNews' Lindsay Dunn previews tonight's winner-take-all game 7 between Los Angeles and Toronto.

20h ago

2:55
Clocks go back early Sunday as Daylight Saving Time ends

The clocks will go back an hour early Sunday as Ontario marks the end of Daylight Saving Time. Nick Westoll has more on the reminders from health and emergency services personnel.

23h ago

4:23
Blue Jays fans hopeful ahead of decisive Game 7

Toronto fans are hopeful the Blue Jays can win the World Series in seven games on Saturday night. Afua Baah is gauging the level of optimism outside Rogers Centre ahead of the big game.

