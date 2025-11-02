Man critically injured in single-vehicle crash in Brampton

A man has suffered life-threatening injuries following a single-vehicle crash in Brampton.

In a social media post around 8:30 a.m. Sunday, provincial police said the crash occurred on the northbound Highway 410 off-ramp to Queen Street East.

Paramedics say they came across the crash just before 8 a.m. and transported the driver of the vehicle to the hospital in critical condition.

The investigation into what led up to the crash forced the closure of the ramp for more than six hours before it was reopened just before 2 p.m.