Elderly man struck by vehicle in Oshawa, critically injured

An 81-year-old man suffered critical injuries after he was struck by a vehicle in Oshawa.

Officers with Durham Regional Police Service and other emergency responders were called to the intersection of Simcoe Street South and Mill Street around 6:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Police say a man was crossing Simcoe when he was struck by an SUV that went through the crosswalk on a green light.

Paramedics transported him to a Toronto-area trauma centre with life-threatening injuries. His condition has now been upgraded to stable.

The driver of the SUV remained at the scene.